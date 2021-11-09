Owner of Google, Alphabet hits $2 trillion in market value

Alphabet, the company that manages Google and other parallel services, has reached a market value of $2 trillion. This is the first time the company has reached this peak, after an appreciation in the trading of shares on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange.

According to Bloomberg, this was only possible thanks to a recent appreciation driven by the company’s positive results in the cloud computing sector and in the advertising and advertising industry. The $1 billion barrier was reached in January 2020.

However, Alphabet’s shares returned to show a slight drop in the morning of Monday (8), which made the company return to the level of US$ 1.9 trillion.

The record moment and the current status of Alphabet’s shares.Source: Yahoo! finance

With the novelty, Alphabet becomes the third North American company with public share trading to reach this number. Previously, only Apple (as of August 2020) and Microsoft (as of June 2021) reached the same level.

Officially created in 2015, Alphabet is a holding that concentrates all brands initially controlled by Google. Both brands are now managed by the same CEO, Sundar Pichai.