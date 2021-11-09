Owner of the plane carrying Marília has already been investigated by the MPT

The company PEC Air Taxi, owner of the plane that crashed in Caratinga (MG), causing the death of the country singer Marília Mendonça and four other people, is investigated for allegedly subjecting its pilots to excessive working hours. The investigations were confirmed by the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) and by the Public Ministry of Labor of Goiás (MPT-GO). The company has already been fined for failing to meet a crew member’s rest period, putting the flight at risk.

The plane carrying the singer crashed on Friday, 5, in a waterfall, 4 km from the city’s airport, after colliding with an electric power transmission cable. In addition to Marília, his uncle and advisor, Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, producer Henrique Ribeiro, pilot Geraldo Martins de Medeiros and co-pilot Tarcisio Pessoa Viana died. The Aeronautical Accident Investigation Center (Cenipa) is still investigating the causes of the accident.







Plane that crashed with Marília Mendonça went through forensic inspection Photo: Washington Alves / Reuters

The MPT of Goiás informed that there is an inquiry opened this year to investigate possible violations of working hours and rest. “As for the case involving the air accident that led to the singer’s death Marília Mendonça and others, this body will investigate, within the scope of the aforementioned inquiry, whether or not there was disrespect to these and other labor norms, since, in the case of the pilot, it is characterized as an accident at work”, he said, in a statement. According to the MPT , more documents will be requested from the PEC and witnesses and representatives of the company will be heard. “The reports produced by the other bodies involved in the investigation of the accident will also subsidize the investigation conducted by the MPT of Goiás”, he pointed out.

As reported by the state, in 2019, TEC Táxi Aéreo was judged at second instance by Anac and fined, after proceedings for non-compliance with the rest periods of one of the crew. According to the decision, the company “put at risk several flights carried out by it” at the time of non-compliance with the journey, in July 2008.

The plane with the prefix PT-ONJ, which crashed in Caratinga, has already presented a problem with fogging the windshield, causing visual damage in landings and take-offs, as another complaint sent to Anac reveals. In a statement, the agency informed that in March 2021 it received a document denouncing this problem, having adopted the measures for the investigation. In the case of the windshield, according to the agency, “the part was replaced in May this year”.

The agency stressed the importance of waiting for the progress of investigations by the Center for Investigation of Aeronautical Accidents (Cenipa), the body responsible for investigating the causes of the accident, and said that it remains available to contribute to the investigations.

Sought to comment on the MPT’s complaint, the PEC Air Taxi had not given feedback until the conclusion of the report. On its official website, the company lamented the accident and informed that the plane was “duly approved by Anac for passenger transport and is fully airworthy”. He also said that the crew “had great flying experience”, was qualified by Anac and had up-to-date training.

Debris will be sent to Rio

This Monday, 8th, investigators from the Third Regional Service for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Seripa III) continued to analyze and collect the wreckage of the aircraft that was carrying the singer Marília Mendonça and that crashed in Caratinga. A winch hired by the company that owns the plane picked up one of the engines, which had fallen in a forested area. The other one submerged in the waterfall and will still be removed. According to the communication center of the Air Force Command, during this week the remains of the plane will be sent to the headquarters of Seripa, in Rio de Janeiro, where investigations are continuing.

According to the agency, it is still not possible to say whether the fall is related to the impact of the aircraft against the power transmission cable. “The team conducts more interviews with witnesses and follows up on the completion of the aircraft removal process,” he said. Also according to Cenipa, the conclusion of the investigations will have the shortest possible time. The King Air C90A aircraft, with capacity for six passengers, was manufactured in 1984 and was authorized to operate under a charter basis, according to ANAC. The Certificate of Verification of Airworthiness (CVA) was valid until July 2022.

Suspicion is that the plane was at low speed

According to an analysis by youtuber Lito Sousa, an aircraft specialist, the twin-engine plane carrying Marília Mendonça was at low speed and fell “like a brick”. The “horizontal” drop caused little damage to the device, but had a major impact on the bodies of those on the plane. An analysis by the coroner Pedro Fernandes, from the Legal Medical Institute (IML) of Belo Horizonte, who performed the autopsies, indicated that the five victims suffered multiple head injuries, as well as injuries to other vital areas of the body, such as the abdomen, chest and neck.

A commercial aviation mechanic for 30 years, Sousa maintains a YouTube channel about “airplanes and music”. His live about the accident with the country singer had more than 140,000 views until the afternoon of Monday, 8. Noting that only the official investigation can reveal the causes of the accident, he said that the images of the place and the information already available give clues to what happened. “The state in which the aircraft was, with the fuselage in good condition, indicates that it fell on its ‘belly’. The nose is intact, the windshield, the side windows are intact, indicating that the accident was at low speed” , he said.

According to his analysis, the crash site has many rocks on the ground, and if the plane had been in horizontal flight when it hit the ground, it would have crashed. “It was confirmed that the aircraft hit the wires (of the power transmission line), so it was coming at low altitude and with reduced speed for the approach to the runway. At low speed, the plane’s controls are inoperative, as there is no aerodynamic force to keep the plane controlled.”