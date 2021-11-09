Palmeiras will not have Gustavo Gómez and Piquerez in the next two games

The duel between Palmeiras and Atlético-GO, this Wednesday (10), at 20:30 (GMT), will mark the return of 100% of the public to Allianz Parque since the return of the fans to the sports squares in the state of São Paulo. With a streak of five victories in the Brasileirão, coach Abel Ferreira will not be able to count on two athletes for his next appointment: Piquerez and Gustavo Gómez.

The players were called up by their teams to compete in the next two games of the South American Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup. In view of this, it is certain that the selectables will lose at least the next two games of the Brazilian Championship, against Dragão and also Fluminense, on November 14th, in Rio de Janeiro.

The Paraguayan defender, who received the third yellow card in the 2-0 victory over Santos, this Sunday (7th), at Vila Belmiro, would already be embezzled for the next match. The full-back, on the other hand, is out only because of the call-up.

Paraguay, which is still looking to guarantee a place in the world tournament, will take the field on November 11th and 16th, against Chile and Colombia, respectively. Uruguay, which also does not have its classification assured, will play on November 12th and 16th, against Argentina and Bolivia.

There is a possibility that Piquerez and Gustavo Gómez will play in the derby against São Paulo, one day after the end of the FIFA Date, on November 17, at Allianz Parque. With the athletes theoretically available, there would be a need for specific logistics so that defenders return to Brazil in time and in adequate physical conditions to play the Choque-Rei.