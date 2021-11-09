Pandemic further distanced the men from the doctor











© Illustration: See Health/HEALTH is Vital

Early detection of prostate cancer goes through individualized assessment and tests such as PSA and digital rectal examination.





No one denies that the Covid-19 pandemic has brought about an enormous transformation in our lives. Despite advances in technology – such as the one that allowed the genetic sequencing of the new coronavirus in a few weeks –, we suffer from a lack of knowledge in the face of an unprecedented situation.

How could this disease evolve, how to treat infected patients, which aggravated the condition, how to slow down the spread of the virus until we have safe and effective vaccines? The possibility of health systems collapsing as demand increased was a reality. Quarantines had to be imposed and fear gripped us all. We paralyze our lives in many ways and, unfortunately, the care needed to diagnose and treat other diseases took a back seat.

Today, with the immunization, the greater control over Covid-19 and the expectation for the end of the pandemic, we can look back, without neglect, and make a survey of the damages of that period, which go beyond the lives lost to the infection. How much do we stop walking in the early diagnosis and in the proper treatment of so many other diseases due to fear of going to the doctor and restrictions in the health system?

Prostate cancer is of particular concern. It is the most common tumor in men (except for non-melanoma skin cancer) and, according to the National Cancer Institute (Inca), 65,840 new cases are expected by 2021. Many, however, were not even diagnosed, because the consultations with the urologist decreased considerably after the pandemic.

According to data from the SUS Outpatient Information System (SIA/SUS), of the Ministry of Health, in 2019, 4,232,393 urological consultations were carried out. By 2020, this number had dropped to 2 816 326 and, as of July this year, only 1 812 982 consultations had been carried out. In other words, the decrease in urological consultations in the public network between 2019 and 2020 was 33.5%. There’s more: the number of surgeries to remove the prostate due to cancer fell 21.5%.

+ READ ALSO: Machismo is, yes, bad for your health

we arrived at the Blue november and the Brazilian Society of Urology (SBU) warns of awareness about prostate cancer and the importance of resuming health care and going to the doctor through a campaign whose slogan is “Health is also a man’s talk”.

Early diagnosis of prostate cancer is essential to have a greater chance of cure and reduce mortality from the disease. According to data from the Ministry of Health, deaths from this type of tumor increased about 10% in five years, rising from 14 542 (2015) to 16 033 (2019).

What to do then? Men over 50 years old should look for a specialized professional for a individualized assessment, aiming at the early detection of prostate cancer. If you have a first-degree relative with the disease, or are black, this investigation must take place after 45 years of age.

The assessment is made taking into account the patient’s history, the PSA collection in the blood and the examination of rectal. If anything suspicious is identified, a biopsy is indicated.

If the cancer is considered indolent, it is possible to continue with conservative treatment, without surgery, the so-called active surveillance – the disease is monitored without interventions, which come into play if an evolution is noticed. In more aggressive tumors, we can use surgery or radiotherapy, and, in more advanced cases, today we have medicines that act to control and improve the quality of life.

Remember: other illnesses haven’t gone away with Covid-19. May Blue November serve as an inspiration for the resumption of health care and prevention of prostate cancer.

* Alfredo Canalini is a urologist, secretary general of the Brazilian Society of Urology (SBU) and elected president of the entity