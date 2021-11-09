Paquetá sees 2021 wonderful, comments on Neymar’s help and trusts Vini Jr’s evolution in the Seleção | Brazilian Team

Lyon’s highlight this season and established as the title holder of the Brazilian team, midfielder Lucas Paquetá celebrated the good moment and, in a press conference this Tuesday, commented on the importance of Neymar for his evolution.

According to Paquetá, the relationship between him and Neymar goes beyond tables and dances inside the field:

– We’ve been getting along well on the field, and he’s also helped me out, giving me a lot of support so I can play my best football – said the midfielder, who then added:

– Neymar is our main player, he is an idol for me. Playing with him is already something special for me. When I went through difficult times, even in the national team, he talked to me, told me to take it easy, that I was a great player. And it’s attitudes like this that reassured me, gave me confidence to give my best, to help my teammates. In addition to the friendship, the joy we have, to combine the dances. It has been happening very smoothly and we are doing well on the field.

This was not the only friend of Paquetá who was the subject of the press conference. The player was also asked about Vini Jr, an old teammate since the times of Flamengo.

Experiencing a great phase at Real Madrid, Vini Jr still hasn’t been able to repeat his good performances for the Seleção. However, Paquetá believes it is a matter of time for the partner to also shine with the hopscotch:

– I’m very happy about Vini’s moment, it’s something he’s always been looking for, he struggled to live, and now things are going very well for him. It’s a merit of a great job, and all the players have a healthy fight to wear the team’s shirt. I’m happy he’s here again, we have a very strong friendship, the same. Adaptation is everything, he’s been growing, becoming a stronger and stronger player. And at the right time, his performance here to help the team grows,” he declared.

Paquetá started the team’s last seven games. He should also start the next game, against Colombia, on Thursday, at Neo Química Arena, for the qualifiers.

Brazil leads the competition with 31 points and will guarantee classification for the World Cup if they win in this round and Uruguay do not beat Argentina on Friday.

See below for other excerpts from Lucas Paquetá’s press conference:

– I’m very happy with the moment I’ve been living in Lyon and here in the Seleção, because it’s always been my dream to wear this shirt and to be conquering my space has been something unique. I hope to get on with my job well done.

– I’m happy with the moment I’ve been living. I dedicated myself a lot to live moments like this. And for me the year 2021 has been wonderful, and I hope to continue doing my best and being happy on the field. And here at the national team, look for my space, because a lot can happen, the dispute is huge. I need to keep giving my best.

– It’s been an amazing experience, the best moment of my career is not for nothing. It’s for having the two little ones in my house, my wife by my side. I feel like an amazing parent, of course also making mistakes, learning from my mistakes. And I try to help as much as I can, she helps me a lot, gives me all the support. Coming home and seeing happiness, my children’s smiles is something that is giving me fuel, something more, and that’s why things are flowing very well.

– Colombia are always very difficult opponents, they were always very tough matches. It’s a team that plays really hard, and each match has been very disputed. We have to prepare for a very difficult game and do our best to win the three points.

– I’ve been adapting more and more to playing more open on the left, with the freedom to float in the middle and play close to Neymar. And unlike Lyon, in the national team I can share that with great players, Neymar has a very high quality of creation. This makes my work here easier, and I hope this can continue to work, and we continue to help the team to be victorious.

