Parliamentarians call for the Minister of Education to be summoned after dismissals at Inep

After the series of layoffs at Inep released by CNN Brazil, the president of the Mixed Parliamentary Education Front, federal deputy Professor Israel, asked the Chamber’s Education Committee to summon Minister Milton Ribeiro and invite the president of the Institute, Danilo Dupas.

For the congressman, the holding of the National High School Exam (Enem), scheduled for the end of this month, is at risk. “Dupas’ administration led Inep to a very rapid deterioration, to a deep crisis of trust between the servers and management, to the point that now dozens of public servants have resigned from their positions of trust. ENEM is threatened, but not only it. Other important assessments and the production of data that support public policies in education in Brazil are also under threat”, said the deputy

The congressman assesses that the dismissals impacted positions responsible for the application and logistics guidelines on the days of the tests. The request will be analyzed by the Education Committee this Wednesday (10).

In a few days, Inep, responsible for the National High School Exam, registered 32 casualties, 30 of them this Monday alone. Coordinators and substitutes handed over the positions alleging that the agency suffers from mismanagement.

The Parliamentary Front, which brings together about 320 parliamentarians, including deputies and senators, also sent a request for information to the MEC and Inep about what happened, as well as requesting a public hearing to debate the problem with entities that represent university students and high school students.

THE CNN tried contact with Inep, directly with the institute’s director, Danilo Dupas, and with the Ministry of Education, but so far, there has been no return.