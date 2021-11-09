Passenger catches lightning hitting a plane’s wing in mid-flight; watch

A plane carrying passengers from Latvia to Spain had to return to Lennart Meri airport after being struck by lightning in the left wing. There were no injuries, according to the specialized website Aviation Herald.

The plane, a Bombardier C-Series CS-300, currently called A220-300 after being acquired by Airbus, took off on Saturday (6) from runway 26 at Lennart Meri airport, in Tallinn, Estonia, bound for Malaga, in Spain. The flight is operated by Air Baltic airline.

According to data released by the RadarBox platform, which performs flight tracking, the plane had already reached an altitude of 2,400 meters, 4 minutes after takeoff, when the pilots made a sudden maneuver to return to the airport. The aircraft had been hit by an electrical discharge.

Luckily for the passengers and crew, the landing took place safely on runway 26 of the Lennart Meri, about 15 minutes after takeoff. The company allocated another plane and the passengers continued their journey, arriving in Malaga with an 80-minute delay.

Image shows curved path taken by plane to return to airport Image: Playback/RadarBox

When an aircraft is struck by lightning, it usually impacts one end of the aircraft, such as the nose, wing tips or tail. These parts are reinforced with stronger metallic materials to better withstand electrical discharge and dissipate energy.

However, it is possible that this electrical discharge could result in secondary damage to electronic systems or even cause overheating of parts of the metallic structure of the plane.

For this reason, the aircraft will remain on the ground until an inspection is carried out by the vehicle manufacturer, to check the existence of damage and to plan the necessary maintenance.