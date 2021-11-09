PDT bench decides to take a stand against the precatório PEC and waits for Ciro to resume pre-candidacy – Politics

BRASILIA – Deputies of the PDT who voted in favor of Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of precatoria gathered this Monday night, 8, to align a position in the second round vote in the Chamber, scheduled for today, 9. During dinner at the deputy’s house Mario Heringer (PDT-MG), congressmen decided to change their position and vote against the proposal. In the first vote, 15 of the 24 representatives of the acronym were in favor of the text.

The leader of the party in the House, Wolney Queiroz (PE), participated in the meeting and announced on social networks that the PDT will now guide its deputies to vote against the text. “The decision was made in the name of preserving our party unity,” he said. In the first round, Wolney guided the bench to approve the proposal.

Tonight, by majority vote, we decided to change the position of the bench in the second round vote of PEC 23. The decision was made in the name of preserving our party unity. #PEC23 #PDT in the Chamber — Wolney Queiroz (@WolneyQueirozM) November 9, 2021

The party went through a public crisis after supporting the government proposal. Ciro Gomes, chosen by the legend to run for the presidency in 2022, announced on social networks the suspension of the pre-candidacy while the acronym did not change its position on the text. The national president of the party, Carlos Lupi, declared that the favorable votes “blemish” the party’s image as an opposition and worked to reverse the position.

The National Executive of the legend called for today a meeting with the benches of the acronym in the Chamber and in the Senate to discuss the PEC. Ciro’s allies expect him to attend the meeting at least virtually and expect him to resume his pre-candidacy for the Planalto Palace. “This was never considered,” said the deputy André Figueiredo (PDT-CE) about Ciro not being on the run in 2022.

Convocation

As a way to expand the votes in the subtitle in favor of the text, the party called Mauro Benevides Filho (CE) to return to his term in the Chamber and participate in the vote. Benevides is Ceará’s Planning Secretary and his alternate, Aníbal Gomes (DEM-CE), had voted in favor of the PEC in the first round.

Of the 15 deputies who voted in favor of the PEC, nine attended the dinner at Heringer’s house. In addition to the host and leader of the party, representatives André Figueiredo, Leonidas Cristino (CE), Eduardo Bismarck (CE), Sublieutenant Gonzaga (MG), Silvia Cristina (RO), Dagoberto Nogueira (MS) and Fabio Henrique (SE) were also present. ).

Despite this, the position against the text will not be unanimous in the second round. Eduardo Bismarck stated that he will not follow the subtitle’s guidance and cited an agreement built last week involving the precatory of education. “I have no reason to change the vote once an agreement has been reached,” he told Estadão. Despite the contrary orientation, no issue was closed against the text, that is, any dissidence does not run the risk of being punished by the subtitle.

On the other hand, André Figueiredo, national vice president of the PDT and former leader of the party in the Chamber, said he would change the vote and be against the PEC even though he said he did not agree with the decision.

“We took this decision. Each one votes with their conscience. I personally think it is a mistake because of the text that was negotiated and is beneficial for education, but it is the decision of the party and the orientation of President Ciro Gomes”, he declared.

In addition to the PDT, the PSB also had dissent in the first round and 10 deputies from a 32-member bench voted in favor of the text. The president of the PSB, Carlos Siqueira, stated that, if necessary, the acronym will close the issue against the proposal in the second round. With pressure on opposition parties, the Speaker of the House, Arthur Lira (Progressives-AL), seeks to increase the presence of deputies and support in the center parties, such as PSDB, DEM, PSD and MDB, which also voted in favor of the PEC last week.

The second round vote takes place amidst a judgment by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) that can bar the rapporteur’s amendments, used by the government in the secret budget to get support in the Legislative. On the eve of the first round vote, the government released R$1.2 billion in secret budget amendments for deputies. Pedetists deny having voted for the PEC motivated by amendments.

As a justification for the approval of the proposal in the first round, the PDT deputies claimed that an agreement was reached between Lira and teachers unions. The change incorporated into the PEC determined that teachers receive 40% of precatório in the next year and 30% in the following two years. According to the initial version, the installment payment would be done in ten years.

The PEC is widely criticized by the opposition to the government of Jair Bolsonaro. Parliamentarians opposed to the text consider the populist proposal for breaching the spending ceiling and allowing a “default” on court orders, debts that the government has to pay after final court decisions, which can no longer be appealed, only compliance. But the need to obtain resources for the Auxílio Brasil program was the argument used by the government with the objective of getting the PEC successful.