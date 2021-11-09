PDT will change position and guide votes against PEC dos Precatórios, says leader of the acronym | Policy

The leader of the Democratic Labor Party (PDT) in the Chamber of Deputies, Wolney Queiroz (PDT-PE), said this Monday (8) that the acronym will change its position and guide its deputies to vote against the Constitutional Amendment Proposal (PEC ) of the Precatório.

The basic text of the PEC dos Precatórios was approved in the Chamber of Deputies last Thursday (4), by 312 votes to 144, in the first round. The proposal is the government’s main bet to make the Auxílio Brasil social program viable — announced by the government to succeed Bolsa Família.

The PEC postpones the payment of precatório (government debts already recognized by the Justice), in order to make possible the concession of at least R$ 400 monthly to the beneficiaries of the new program in the 2022 election year.

The report presented by Deputy Hugo Motta (Republicans-PB) also changes the rule for correcting the spending ceiling, a rule whereby, from one year to another, government expenditure cannot increase more than the variation in inflation in the period. This change, considered a relaxation of fiscal rules, is criticized by experts. The proposal must be voted on in the second round this Tuesday (9).

PEC dos Precatórios: After a narrow victory, the conclusion of the vote is for next week

“In the name of party unity, our party will change the orientation from ‘yes’ to ‘no’ in tomorrow’s vote. decanting the subjects, for the improvement of positions”, said the leader of the party in the Chamber.

The PDT’s decision represents a change in the party’s position in relation to the vote in the first round of the PEC, when the acronym guided the vote in favor of the text, after an agreement with the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), on resources destined to the area of ​​education.

The PDT bench has 25 deputies. In the first round, 15 parliamentarians voted in favor of the PEC, which helped in the approval, by a narrow margin, of the text, by 312 votes to 144. At least 308 votes were needed for approval.

According to the deputy for Pernambuco, the change was a demand from the PDT top.

“The party demanded this position from us and we are going to acquiesce. In order not to divide the party, we are going to change our position and we are going to forward the vote against the PEC”, stressed the congressman.

The change of orientation in voting does not mean, however, that all 25 deputies of the legend will vote against the PEC. The pedetists themselves recognize that, among the 15 who voted in favor of the text in the first round, there will be new votes for approval of the proposal.

This Tuesday (9), the Executive of the PDT meets, in Brasília, to discuss the party’s position in the second round of voting of the PEC dos Precatórios and there is the possibility of closing the question, that is, possible punishments for those who do not follow the position of the caption.

The deputies who attended the dinner this Monday (8), however, do not believe in the closing of the issue, nor that there will be punishments for dissidents.

Asked whether with the change in the PDT the PEC will be overthrown, the Pedetist deputies recall that parliamentarians of other acronyms who did not participate in the first vote can participate in the second round and, thus, the government has a chance of approving the text.

Mário Heringer (PDT-MG), who hosted the dinner this Monday, has doubts about whether Arthur Lira will guide the proposal this Tuesday, since he considers that the margin for approval remains tight.