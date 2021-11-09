Pedro Bial’s chronicle about Marília Mendonça moves fans

posted on 11/8/2021 9:19 PM / updated on 11/8/2021 9:19 PM



(credit: TV Globo/Reprodução)

The premature death of singer Marília Mendonça continues to tear tears from fans and admirers of country music. Last Sunday (7/11), it was journalist and presenter Pedro Bial’s turn to thrill Brazilians with a tribute to the “queen of suffering”.

“Marília, why are you in such a hurry? Why so fast?”, asks Bial in the text that was part of the series of tributes that the singer received on Fantástico, on Rede Globo. “You still had so much history to live and listen to and then tell us in verses, so much singing to donate”, he adds.

Marília Mendonça, you are eternal! we will never forget you #Fantastic pic.twitter.com/EFXSN21FRG — TV Globo (@tvglobo) November 7, 2021

Fans were moved by the journalist’s words:

the beginning of the fantastic with Pedro Bial talking about Marília, I can’t stand crying anymore — . (@angelanitta__) November 7, 2021

Pedro Bial, n makes me cry more than I ever cried n… What beautiful words #Fantastic pic.twitter.com/D5VkE8RTQd — Urreazinho (@br_monst3r) November 7, 2021

And Pedro Bial asking “why are you in such a hurry, Marília?” It’s the question I’ve been asking myself since this tragedy.#Fantastic pic.twitter.com/zaWn8ItZeV — Mari Silva (@silvva2323) November 7, 2021

Check out the complete chronicle by Pedro Bial

Today, we look to the sky and cry, “What’s in such a hurry?”; and complains, staggering, without the ground of your voice.

Marília, why are you in such a hurry? Why so fast?

You still had so much history to live and listen to and then tell us in verse, so much singing to donate.

Why so fast, what’s the rush?

What verses would you write to explain this? How does this song end, interrupted by the rumble of silence? What is this song that is out of step and out of tune, where pity is just suffering?

Like every story, a song has a beginning, a middle and an end. And someone has said that every song starts by looking for a way to get to the end. The song of your life seems to have been interrupted before finding the medium. It’s so unnatural, coming to the end without even starting. They plucked the flower, its sonorous perfume remained to comfort a saddened garden.

Well, now, you who talked about fleeting things in life, those things of love and pain, meetings and farewells, you who released words, letting little birds fly to comfort us and for us to welcome them in the nest of our solitudes; now, Marília, her verses have quieted down, motionless, like a mother’s hand, soft, on a boy’s head, resting on our memory.

Today, we ask her: “Never again, Marília?”.

And, with a smile more gentle than sad, you answer us that no, it’s not “never again”. He strums the guitar, composing a song for the angels, and says, “It’s Forever.”

“Marília is alive in all of us!”

In addition to Pedro Bial, a number of music and TV artists paid homage to Marília at Fantástico. One of them was the singer Roberta Miranda. Upon being informed of the death of her friend last Friday (Nov 5), Roberta felt ill and had to be rushed to a hospital.

“Marília is not going to die, through her song, through her art, Marília is alive in all of us”, said the singer on Rede Globo’s program. Roberta was released from the hospital on Friday.