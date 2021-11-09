PetroRio’s action “changes the stage” with the acquisition of Petrobras fields

the probable acquisition of fields of Yellowfin and Eastern Yellowfin of Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) should cause the PetroRio (PRIO3) “change the level”, which should also happen with their shares, assess the analysts consulted by Money Times this Monday (8).

According to the state-owned company, the offer for the two assets exceeded US$ 4 billion. O BTG Pactual assumes US$ 2.3 billion for Albacora (100% interest) and the remainder for Albacora Leste (90% interest). The acquisition would more than double PetroRio’s oil production capacity.

According to the calculations of analysts Pedro Soares, Thiago Duarte and Bruno Lima, Albacora will bring the equivalent of R$15 per share, while Albacora Leste will bring R$5. This puts PetroRio’s target price at R$47. recovery potential of approximately 70%.

“Needless to say, there are still other factors that may require additional adjustments to our numbers,” they explain.

To the Now Investments, the current target price of BRL 24, with the acquisitions, could be raised to BRL 43. “The news is important, mainly because PetroRio was chosen as the bidder for the two assets, which was not anticipated by the market”, point Vicente Falanga and Ricardo França.

They still prefer to wait for the next steps in the process of signing the purchase, which can take 3 to 6 months, depending on negotiations with Petrobras and if there is no additional bidding round. “From then on, we hope that the company will inform the market of its plan for the asset, giving more support to our estimates”, they point out.

“We see this as a positive development for PetroRio and, in a preliminary calculation, we estimate that the fields could represent the equivalent of R$16.80 per share. In this sense, even after the expressive valuation of R$ 4.18 in the stock on Friday (+17.8%), we believe that there is still additional valuation potential to be recognized”, calculates Conrado Vegner, from Harvest Bank.

According to Bloomberg, PetroRio will need to access the equity and debt markets to finance the potential purchase.

A portion will be supplied by a new share offering in Brazil and another by the issuance of a debt bond in the United States, informed the company’s CEO, Roberto Monteiro, in an interview.