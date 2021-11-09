Petz (PETZ3) profit up 56.1% in the 3rd quarter; digital sales jump 73%

Petz Store (Photo: disclosure)

SAO PAULO – Petz (PETZ3) recorded net income of R$ 26.639 million in the third quarter, 56.1% higher compared to the same period last year.

According to the company, the increase in profit is explained by the evolution of the operating result, in addition to the tax gain of BRL 2.9 million, referring to the Lei do Bem, which led to the effective tax rate for income tax and social contribution of 26.3% in the quarter.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) were R$ 67.156 million, an increase of 43.4%, with a margin of 10.5% (+0.1 percentage point) .

According to the company, there was greater digital penetration in the quarter. Petz highlights that there was a sequential increase in the adjusted Ebitda margin, given the better profitability of the digital channel, with the optimization of freight expenses, together with the implementation of logistics and marketing efficiency initiatives.

The company’s gross revenue advanced 42.5%, totaling R$641.584 million, while same-store sales rose 21.8% – but at a percentage below a year ago, which was a 32.3% increase (-10, 5 percentage points).

Gross revenue from digital sales jumped 73.2% to R$198.767 million. Thus, digital penetration over gross revenue reached 31%, up from 25.5% a year earlier.

Petz Guidance

The company also informed that, given the consistency of the returns obtained at stores in the most diverse cities and regions in the country, it reassessed its expansion plan for 2022, given the opportunity to continue consolidating its position in the “Pet” segment in Brazil.

Thus, the company projects the opening of 50 physical stores in the next year. In the last 12 months, there were 35 openings, informed the company.

At the end of the third quarter, the company had 153 stores, of which 10 were opened in the period, reaching 18 units of the federation. In a year, by the end of the third quarter, Petz opened 33 stores.

Unprecedented course “The 7 Secrets of Prosperity” brings together teachings on quality of life and financial health. Make your pre-registration free.

Related