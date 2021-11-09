Photos show cables tied to the propeller of the plane that was carrying Marlia Mendona – Gerais

The two-engine wreckage will follow this Tuesday (11/9) for inspection in Rio de Janeiro. The engines will be sent to Sorocaba (SP).

The strands, however, have not yet been identified. One of the hypotheses that they are from the energy transmission tower of Companhia Energtica de Minas Gerais (Cemig), with which the aircraft collided before the crash. On Friday, the distributor confirmed, through a note, that the aircraft reached one of these structures, even though it was installed below the protection zone of the Caratinga aerodrome.

Rescue





The aircraft’s engines – a Beechcraft King Air C90 with the prefix PT-ONJ, manufactured in 1984 – were the last parts to be collected from the crash site, on Monday afternoon (8/11). One of them fell in an area of ​​dense forest after being released from the aircraft, as a result of a collision with the wires of Cemig’s energy tower. The second engine was submerged in a waterfall.

Wreckage and aircraft engines go to inspection outside Minas Gerais (photo: Fervel Auto Socorro/Disclosure) According to the Civil Police, it is not even possible to state that the collision of the aircraft with the Cemig tower caused the accident that killed Marlia Mendona (photo: Fervel Auto Socorro/Disclosure)

Accident





The trip of the singer Marlia Mendona and her team to Caratinga, in Vale do Rio Doce, in Minas Gerais, where she would perform on Friday night (5/11), was interrupted 4 km from the city’s airport after the fall. of the plane they were on. Five people died in the tragedy.

In addition to Marlia, the singer’s uncle and advisor, Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, producer Henrique Ribeiro, pilot Geraldo Martins de Medeiros and co-driver Tarciso Pessoa Viana.

The fall took place next to a waterfall in the Serra da Piedade de Caratinga, which is 309 kilometers from Belo Horizonte.

According to PCMG, it is still not possible to know whether the disaster was caused by the collision between the plane and Cemig’s energy transmission tower. Cenipa (Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents) investigates the causes of the patient. The report has no deadline to be ready.

The Civil Police conducts the criminal investigation, a stage that includes hearings with witnesses and gathering of documents from the aircraft and the company that owns, PEC Txi Areo.