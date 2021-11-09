Physical activity promotes healthier brain aging | health

And it is the set of these factors – response to exercise and its role in memory formation and learning – that makes researchers evaluate the effects of exercise on this particular structure. And it was precisely the hippocampus-exercise interaction that was the object of a study carried out by researchers at the Research Center on Aging, Health and Well-being at the Australian National University, published in late October in Cerebral Cortex. In it, 411 adults between 40 and 44 years old and 375 between 60 and 64 years old were followed for 12 years, and it was demonstrated that higher levels of physical activity promote healthier brain aging.