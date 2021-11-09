Pia summons Marta to Formiga’s farewell; Look

The technician Pia Sundhage called, this morning, the Brazilian women’s team for the International Tournament, which will start on the 22nd and runs until December 1st. Experienced midfielder Formiga, 43, has been listed as an additional player and will say goodbye to the team. Martha is also related.

On the other hand, some absences were noted. Goalkeeper Bárbara, the team’s title-holder in the Olympics edition, was left out of the Swedish coach’s options – she ended up being passed over by Letícia, from Benfica, and Lorena, from Grêmio. The Andessinha half did not appear among the chosen ones either.

The International Tournament will take place in Manaus and will serve as preparation for next year’s Copa América dispute – Brazil will have three games against different opponents: Venezuela, India and Chile.

See the list of calls:

Goalkeepers: Leticia and Lorena

Leticia and Lorena Defenders: Tamires, Yasmin, Bruninha, Antonia, Daiane, Erika, Katrine, Tainara and Lauren

Tamires, Yasmin, Bruninha, Antonia, Daiane, Erika, Katrine, Tainara and Lauren Midfielders: Ary Borges, Angelina, Duda, Marta, Thais, Ju Bianchi, Adriana and Ana Vitória

Ary Borges, Angelina, Duda, Marta, Thais, Ju Bianchi, Adriana and Ana Vitória Attackers: Kerolin, Debinha, Geyse and Giovana

Kerolin, Debinha, Geyse and Giovana additional player: Ant

The legendary Formiga will bid farewell to #Women Selection in the match against India, in Manaus, for the International Women’s Football Tournament. A historic moment, a life dedicated to Hopscotch and football. We love you! pic.twitter.com/2A2Yn69oJd — Women’s Soccer Team (@SelecaoFeminina) November 9, 2021

Marta: Ibra in the female version?

While Formiga says goodbye, Marta continues. The Swede compared the attacking midfielder, now 35, to the Swede Ibrahimovic, a five-year-old player who still plays at a high level in Italian football.

Sundhage revealed that he spoke with shirt 10 before the call-up to seal his stay in the squad. “When I talk to Marta and see her in training, I realize that she just wants to get better. This desire of hers is the reason why she stays with us,” he began.

“She is the key and brings out the best of the other players. We want her to be closer to the goal. I’m happy that she still plays at a high level. Last time I talked to her, we mentioned the championships to come. : ‘look at Ibrahimovic, he’s 40 years old, so what? Keep playing wonderfully like you do.’ We’re pleased with her.”