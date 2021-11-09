‘Pillar Threat’ · TV News

Candida (Dani Ornellas) will discover Zayla’s (Heslaine Vieira) blackmail against Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The spiritual leader of Little Africa won’t alleviate her daughter’s burden and will hand her over to Samuel (Michel Gomes) on Globo’s six o’clock soap opera. “Threatening Pilar,” she’ll say to the heiress’s ex-boyfriend.

In the scenes planned to air in the November 17th chapter , the matriarch will confront her daughter in front of the doctor, the engineer and Don Olu (Rogério Brito) after catching her threatening Pilar in the street and consulting the cowries. “What is this? What is Pilar doing here?”, the evil woman will question when she sees her rival in her house.

“I followed you to the Third Order today, Zayla. And I overheard your conversation with Pilar,” Candida will reply. “Conversation? What conversation?”, Samuel will react, curious. “I heard Zayla threatening Pilar,” the spiritual leader will tell about her daughter’s blackmail when she learned of the musician’s past.

“I did that, yes! To protect Samuel from this viper, which only made him suffer! He left him here alone and went abroad to study to be a doctor”, the saleswoman will retort, beside herself.

In shock, the engineer will ask if the ex would have the courage to turn it over, and she will burst into tears. “Are you coming to talk to me about betrayal, Samuel? You, who hid your past from me, who didn’t trust me?! Who was always on your side, who would do anything for your love,” the villain will claim.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

