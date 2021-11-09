Piracy on PS5? Hackers Declare Advance Unlocking

With each new generation of video games, hackers race behind the scenes to unlock consoles and enable piracy. Obviously with the PS5 it wouldn’t be any different, and now the Fail0verflow group says they’ve made a major breakthrough along the way to unlocking Sony’s new console.

Translation: We got all (symmetric) ps5 root keys. They can all be obtained from software – including per-console root key, if you look hard enough! https://t.co/ulbq4LOWW0 — fail0verflow (@fail0verflow) November 8, 2021

In their tweet, the group shows that they got “all” of the PS5’s root keys. Hackers don’t go into the details of how their process went, but say they can all be obtained via software “if you look hard enough”.

These keys are needed to be able to decrypt part of the console firmware. This means that, yes, it is an important step for anyone who wants to be able to hack on the PS5, but that the video game has not yet had its security completely compromised.

Unfortunately for Sony, it’s usually just a matter of time before a console is unlocked. It may take more or less, but with the massive number of people working on taking down the security of a new video game as soon as it’s released, eventually someone will.

The Fail0verflow group, specifically, has a successful track record of hacking the PlayStation. They managed to unlock the PS3 and then hacked the PS4 as well. By not restricting itself to Sony, the group has also managed to expand its fame by bringing Linux and other custom firmware to the very closed Nintendo Switch.

Sony has not yet commented on the matter.