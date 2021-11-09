Pistorius may be released after conversation with parents of victim – 11/8/2021

South African Oscar Pistorius could be released on parole soon, after serving more than half of the 13-year and five-month prison sentence imposed for the femicide of model Reeva Steenkamp, ​​with whom he was dating. Before that, however, he needs to establish a dialogue with the victim’s parents.

In South Africa, there is a policy of victim-offender dialogue that gives the victim, or her family, the right to demand a face-to-face meeting before the offender has his parole request accepted by the government body responsible for that type. of decision. Barry and June Steenkamp, ​​parents of the murdered model, want to hear from Pistorius why he killed their daughter.

“They (Barry and June) think Reeva has a voice. They are Reeva’s voice, and they owe it to their beloved daughter,” Tania Koen, the Steenkamps’ attorney, told a news conference today (8). The expectation is that the meeting will take place by the end of the year. Pistorius has been able, since July, to ask for his freedom.

In the same press conference, one of Pistorius’ lawyers, Julian Knight explained that the audience of lProbation for the runner was scheduled for last month but was canceled because the meeting with the victim’s parents had not been scheduled. Afterwards, a new hearing was canceled due to the delay in producing a full report on Pistorius’ imprisonment.

After the encounter with the daughter’s murderer, the parents of Reeves will be allowed to make recommendations to the parole board, but it remains to be seen whether they will oppose the release of Pistorius

Last year, Bill Schroder, former teacher of Pistorius at school, who visited him four times in prison, said the hall’s greatest goal is the forgiveness of the family. “He’s more concerned about pardon than actually about parole. In fact, he’s very scared of getting parole as he knows it’s going to be an adverse reaction,” he commented.

Pistorius killed his girlfriend in the early morning hours of February 14, 2013, Valentine’s Day, at his house in Pretoria, by shooting four times through the closed bathroom door. The former athlete was born with a genetic problem that led his parents to decide to amputate both legs below the knees when he was 11 months old, and became famous in world athletics running on two carbon prostheses.

He became the first athlete with both legs amputated to compete in the Olympic Games, the London ones in 2012, and had become an icon of courage and resilience through sport. His girlfriend’s murder made him disgraceful and ended his career.