Plane that crashed with Marília Mendonça belonged to Henrique and Juliano

The C90A model aircraft, serial number LJ-1078, used by singer Marília Mendonça last Friday (05/11) and which ended up involved in a fatal accident was sold to the air taxi company by the duo Henrique and Juliano. The information was revealed this Monday (11/08), by the artist’s advisors.
“Henrique & Juliano sold the C90A model aircraft, serial number LJ-1078, conventional landing 2 turbo-propeller engines on July 9, 2020 to the company PEC TÁXI AEREO”, says the press release, which still provides the link to consult the registration of the aircraft in the Brazilian aeronautical registry.
0
The press office’s note also reinforces that Marília Mendonça has always been very careful and maintained well-defined criteria to guide the appointment of professional appointments. Contrary to what many artists do, the singer did not accept the so-called “doubles”, when more than one schedule was scheduled for the same day. About this, the press office clarifies that “The singer has always been concerned about her safety and that of the entire team, that is why she did not schedule (…) appointments followed on the same day, whether press requests, concerts and other types of presentations. We emphasize that the only double commitment in his career occurred in 2016, at the “Best of the Year” awards, at Domingão do Faustão, after the show in Itaberaí, Goiás”.
