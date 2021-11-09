Plane that crashed with Marília Mendonça belonged to Henrique and Juliano

The C90A model aircraft, serial number LJ-1078, used by singer Marília Mendonça last Friday (05/11) and which ended up involved in a fatal accident was sold to the air taxi company by the duo Henrique and Juliano. The information was revealed this Monday (11/08), by the artist’s advisors.

“Henrique & Juliano sold the C90A model aircraft, serial number LJ-1078, conventional landing 2 turbo-propeller engines on July 9, 2020 to the company PEC TÁXI AEREO”, says the press release, which still provides the link to consult the registration of the aircraft in the Brazilian aeronautical registry.

Firefighters remove Marília Mendonça’s guitar from the plane Marília Mendonça’s plane, with four other occupants, crashed in Caratinga (MG)Pedro Vilela / Getty Images Experts find 2nd aircraft engine in which Marília Mendonça died The aircraft hit a power cable before falling into a waterfall.Pedro Vilela / Getty Images Firefighters remove Marília Mendonça’s guitar from the plane a firefighter removes the singer’s guitar from the aircraftPedro Vilela / Getty Images Plane with Marília Mendonça crashes in the interior of MG Police, firefighters and people near the aircraft after the disasterFire Department/Disclosure Plane with the body of Marilia Mendonça arrives in Goiania Airplane with the body of singer Marília Mendonça and her uncle and advisor, Abicieli Dias, arrives in GoiâniaIgo Estrela/Metropolis Plane with Marilia Mendonça crashes in the interior of MG Plane with Marília Mendonça crashed in the interior of MGPlayback/Super Channel Marilia Mendonça Cortejo 2 Marília Mendonça: farewell brought together thousands of people in GoiâniaVinícius Schmidt/Metropolis Maiara and Maraísa at the wake of Marília Mendonça Maiara and Maraisa in the procession of Marília MendonçaIgo Estrela/Metropolis Maiara and Maraísa farewell to Marília Mendonça Parade of singer Marília MendonçaIgo Estrela/Metropolis Marília Mendonça’s casket Marília Mendonça’s casket is closed Igo Estrela/Metropolis Murilo Huff at the funeral of Marília Mendonça Murilo Huff at Marília Mendonça’s farewellIgo Estrela/Metropolis Murilo Huff at the funeral of Marília Mendonça Murilo Huff at the funeral of Marília MendonçaIgo Estrela/Metropolis Farewell to Marilia Mendonça Ruth, Marília’s mother, very movedIgo star/Metropolis Murilo Huff at the funeral of Marília Mendonça Murilo Huff at Marília Mendonça’s farewellIgo Estrela/Metropolis Marília Mendonça latest images of the country singer still alivePlay/ Instagram marilia-mendonca Marília is one of the most successful singers in Brazil in recent yearsreproduction marilia-mendonca-in-show The artist died at age 26, victim of a plane crashreproduction Marilia_Mendonca Marília Mendonça in front of a small planePhoto: Reproduction/Social networks Marília-Mendonça-producer-Henrique-Bahia (4) Marilia before boardingReproduction/Instagram 0

The press office’s note also reinforces that Marília Mendonça has always been very careful and maintained well-defined criteria to guide the appointment of professional appointments. Contrary to what many artists do, the singer did not accept the so-called “doubles”, when more than one schedule was scheduled for the same day. About this, the press office clarifies that “The singer has always been concerned about her safety and that of the entire team, that is why she did not schedule (…) appointments followed on the same day, whether press requests, concerts and other types of presentations. We emphasize that the only double commitment in his career occurred in 2016, at the “Best of the Year” awards, at Domingão do Faustão, after the show in Itaberaí, Goiás”.

