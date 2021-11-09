Player accesses Battlefield 2042 before debut and reveals details

Battlefield 2042 can now be downloaded for pre-load so your pre-sale buyers can play in the very first minute, when the game is released at its launch on November 19th. But a lucky player doesn’t have to wait any longer, because he’s already been able to access the game.

The above post comes from a user who subscribes as Aaronfrogger on Reddit. He says he didn’t do anything else, he just preloaded the game on his Xbox and it was playable. Taking the opportunity, he went to the forum to answer some of the trivia from other players.

The image we replicate here apparently shows all the weapons available at launch – and there aren’t many. Unless day one patch adds more content (which is rare), it looks like the game isn’t going to start with a huge collection of weapons to choose from. It’s possible that this is to focus more on the ability to customize these weapons, something that doesn’t Battlefield 2042 it is possible to do even during the gameplay of the match.

As Aaronfrogger is playing until his time, he can only play games with bots, not other players. Responding to a question from a Reddit user, he says that the AI ​​is not very good, but points out that he only played with difficulty at “medium”.

For those who are a fan of battlefield, however, he has a much more important answer. Asked if he was having fun with the game, he said yes, a lot.