PM is sentenced to three years for beating a boy with kidney disease

The Military Justice sentenced 39-year-old Military Police corporal Aparecido Fabiano Timoteo to three years in open prison. The decision comes two years after the military beat a 13-year-old boy, who hit a stone at the gate of the house where he lived, in Coxim, in the northern region of the state. The adolescent, who is a kidney patient and has only one kidney, had a worsening health condition after the attacks.

In the sentence, issued on the 3rd, judge Alexandre Antunes da Silva considered that Aparecido Fabiano “acted with disproportionate violence when applying several blows, punches, kicks and hanging against the victim, who obviously had no chance of defense against a military police”.

During the process, the police officer assumed the crime, however, he claimed to have used force only to contain the boy. For the judge, the version, in addition to being isolated, conflicts with the testimony of witnesses and the injury report. “It is worth noting that it is not credible that a military police officer has such difficulty in immobilizing a 13-year-old infant”, considered the magistrate.

The complaint states that, on October 24, 2019, around 8 pm, Aparecido was in the house where he lived, in Bairro São Paulo, in Coxim. After a stone hit the property’s gate, the soldier ran towards the victim and a friend.

“He kicked my chest, then I fell to the ground and he started hitting me in the head and hitting my stomach here. I used to say that I only had one kidney and he said he could hit because he was a policeman”, said the boy in a statement.

The attacks only stopped when the minor’s aunt realized what was happening and intervened.

Due to physical aggression, the victim had several injuries, vomited blood and was hospitalized for two days at the Regional Hospital of Coxim. The clinical picture worsened and he had to be transferred to Santa Casa de Campo Grande, with urinary tract obstruction and urethral bleeding. In the Capital, the boy was diagnosed with kidney trauma.

