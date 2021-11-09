POCO F3 to win new variant at M4 Pro 5G event, manufacturer confirms

Initially, many rumors began to indicate that the new smartphone is just the renamed Redmi Note 11 5G, but everything indicates that we are talking about an even better smartphone.

According to POCO, the new member of the F3 line must be highly powerful and will be able to capture the public for its good cost-benefit ratio. However, the Chinese brand wanted to keep the technical specifications of the device a secret.

Scheduled for release tomorrow, the POCO M4 Pro 5G should be introduced to the world alongside a new POCO F3 variant . The novelty was confirmed by the manufacturer through its social networks.

As much as we don’t have any technical details of the new device, other sources have started to speculate that the next POCO F3 variant might be a Redmi K40 Pro renamed.

If that becomes a reality, the device should come out of the box with a Snapdragon 870 or 888 processor. Furthermore, we should also expect AMOLED screen with 120 Hz refresh rate and 64 MP main camera.

The autonomy will be provided by a 4,520 mAh battery that supports fast charging. So far, nothing has been confirmed by the manufacturer. Thus, we emphasize that everything needs to be considered as being just another rumor from the market.

Looking forward to tomorrow’s event? Tell us your expectations here in the comments.