POCO M4 Pro 5G released with Dimensity 810, 50 MP camera and more

In an event held this Tuesday morning (9), POCO finally presented the long-awaited POCO M4 Pro 5G to the world. The smartphone arrives on the market with balanced specifications and seeks to win over the public for its good cost-benefit ratio.
As we’re talking about a POCO smartphone, the M4 Pro 5G adopts the brand’s well-known visual standard, with the upper back being completely black and standing out from the rest of the smartphone.
The device’s display is a 6.6-inch IPS LCD. It has FHD+ resolution and supports content with 90 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling, as well as housing a dedicated hole for the 16 MP front camera.
See the full design below:
To ensure mid-range performance and support for 5G network, the POCO M4 Pro 5G is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset. It works in conjunction with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 128GB (UFS 2.2) of internal storage. Memory can be expanded using MicroSD card.
The set of cameras on the rear consists of a main lens of 50 MP and a wide-angle lens with an additional 8 MP.
Some smartphone extras include virtual RAM capability, stereo sound, support for 5G connection, dual-SIM, dual-band WiFi, NFC for pay-as-you-go, P2 port for wired headphones and built-in digital reader on the side.
Feeds the whole set, the 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The operating system is Android 11, which runs under the MIUI 12.5 interface.
Announced globally, the new POCO M4 Pro 5G will be sold in “power black”, “cool blue” and “yellow” colors. Sales start on November 11th. Check the official prices:
- 4GB + 64GB – 229 euros or 199 euros at launch (~R$1,465/R$ 1,273)
- 6 GB + 128 GB – 249 euros or 219 euros at launch (~R$1,594/R$ 1,400)
What did you think of the new POCO M4 Pro 5G? Let us know your opinion here in the comments.