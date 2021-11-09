POCO M4 Pro 5G released with Dimensity 810, 50 MP camera and more

In an event held this Tuesday morning (9), POCO finally presented the long-awaited POCO M4 Pro 5G to the world. The smartphone arrives on the market with balanced specifications and seeks to win over the public for its good cost-benefit ratio.

As we’re talking about a POCO smartphone, the M4 Pro 5G adopts the brand’s well-known visual standard, with the upper back being completely black and standing out from the rest of the smartphone.

The device’s display is a 6.6-inch IPS LCD. It has FHD+ resolution and supports content with 90 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling, as well as housing a dedicated hole for the 16 MP front camera.

See the full design below: