Police find cable wrapped around the propeller of the plane that crashed with Marília Mendonça

posted on 11/09/2021 00:42 / updated on 11/09/2021 00:43



(credit: Military Police)

The Civil Police of Caratinga (MG) disclosed this Monday (8/11) that a cable was tangled up in one of the propellers of the plane that was carrying the singer Marília Mendonça and four other crew members before falling into the inner city in the last Friday (5/11), in a fatal accident.

However, the corporation says that it is not yet possible to know if it is a cable from the energy transmission tower of the Minas Gerais Energy Company (Cemig), in which the aircraft crashed before the crash. The information is from the G1.

“It’s a fact that there’s a cable wrapped around the propeller. Now, we will only be able to say that this cable is the cable that was broken when the expert has the expert report”, explained the regional delegate Ivan Lopes Sales.

The police officer also informed that the corporation has finished collecting the materials from the plane necessary for the investigation of the accident. The plane’s wreckage will be sent to Rio de Janeiro this Tuesday (9/11), while the engines will go to Sorocaba (SP).

The aircraft’s engines were the last parts to be collected, this Monday afternoon. The reason for the delay was the difficulty in accessing the places they were. One of them fell in an area of ​​dense forest after getting loose from the aircraft, as a result of a collision with the wires of Cemig’s energy tower.

The second engine was submerged in the waterfall. “When the plane went down, one of the engines rolled down the waterfall. But it rained at the site and the level of the waterfall filled, making the work difficult”, explained the owner of the winch company, who worked on the rescue of the engines.

The delegate Ivan stressed that the team works to solve the case and stressed that he will not rush to criminally hold someone responsible. “The investigation proceeds with the expert reports, with hearings from possible witnesses, with the collection of documents”, he explains.

“It is important to emphasize that the Civil Police wants to give a quick response, but a quick response does not mean a quick response. A quick response is the most technical response, in the shortest possible time,” he said.