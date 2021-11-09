Pre-game review and Marlia Mendona tributes mark Corinthians’ backstage at Libertadores

Corinthians released the behind-the-scenes video of the rout on Nacional-URU, by Libertadores Feminina. The triumph left the team in the lead of group D and guaranteed a place in the quarterfinals – watch below.

Before the team left the concentration, coach Arthur Elias gathered the squad to define the starting line-ups and pass on the last guidelines.

“We’ll try to finish a lot at the beginning, take any momentum out of them, score the goal as soon as possible and leave with the role fulfilled, which is another victory,” said the coach.

pre-game review

Upon arrival at the stadium, the video recorded a moment of relaxation between the players of Timão. In the dressing room, Erika, Gabi Zanotti and Adriana play with Tamires putting on makeup before the games.

“Look what the filter doesn’t do to a person. That’s why she (Tamires) is beautiful that way. She tunes in. Instagram filter more makeup,” Erika said.

“She just didn’t tell us where the party is going to be later, because I didn’t bring anything,” Zanotti joked.

Before going up to the lawn, the athletes heard a final word from Arthur Elias.

“They already know what they have to do. They already know where we can improve. Now it’s about getting on the field with everything, going after them, with the intensity and quality that we have. Good game for all of you, let’s go to the top Corinthians “, said the technician.

On the field, Corinthians did not have great difficulties to ensure another victory in the continental tournament. Tamires (2x), Vic Albuquerque, Gabi Zanotti and Jheniffer scored the goals of the rout by 5-1.

“It’s important for us to get into the mentality that we need for this competition, for what we came here to do,” added Arthur Elias after the final whistle.

Tributes to Marília Mendonça

The rout, which happened on Sunday, followed the day of Marília Mendonça’s death. The Corinthians players paid tribute to the artist with phrases on her shin guard. The coach from Alvinegro drew a parallel between the singer’s trajectory and the history of women’s football.

“Some of you, I learned that you were a lot of fans and you identified a lot with her. I didn’t know her that much. But, everything I saw of her, she was a woman who transformed country music in Brazil. She had the power to transform. At the moment we live in the world, I think that’s it, to be able to transform things that are historical and wrong in less time. Women’s football is at this moment, sometimes you don’t realize it, but you are living it,” said the commander.

Watch Corinthians’ behind-the-scenes video

To close the second round, follow everything that happened behind the scenes of our victory yesterday, by 5-1, over Nacional. Give play, Faithful! pic.twitter.com/2jA9ZnI1q6 — Corinthians Football Women (@SCPCFutFeminino) November 9, 2021

