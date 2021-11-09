Precatory: Túlio Gadelha, Duda Salabert and Goura Nataraj can leave PDT – 11/08/2021

Contrary to the approval of the PEC dos Precatórios, the councilor Duda Salabert (MG), the state deputy Goura Nataraj (PR) and federal deputy Túlio Gadelha (PE) released a letter, this Monday night (8), in which they affirm that they can leave the PDT if the party votes again in favor of the proposal. The second round is scheduled for this Tuesday.

“Just as Ciro Gomes suspended his pre-candidacy for the presidency as a way of appealing for PDT congressmen to change their position in relation to the PEC dos Precatório, we understand that our permanence in the party will also be reconsidered if the PDT bench keeps the votes in favor of PEC dos Precatório”, states the document.

The deputies and the councilor, who became the most voted person in the history of the Belo Horizonte Chamber in the 2020 election, claim that “in the current scenario of erosion of democracy, it is essential to demand and strengthen the centrality of parties, especially those with tradition ideological, such as the PDT, in order to prevent the vested personal interests of congressmen from overlapping the party program and the ideological alignment of the party”.

And they assess that the position in the second round of the PEC dos Precatórios is fundamental not only for the Brazilian population, but also for the parties, “because in this vote it will be clear which party subtitles people can trust.”

For them, “the role that the PDT played in the construction of Brazilian democracy and in the struggle for social justice in the country is irrefutable. But this story cannot be reduced to paintings on the wall. This tradition only makes political sense if it is updated and updated. it vivifies in the political subjects of now”.

PEC dos Precatório can guarantee resources to facilitate the re-election of parliamentarians

The proposed amendment to the Constitution provides for a default on federal government debt, including payments to retirees, and changes the public spending ceiling rule. Under the justification of funding a minimum of R$ 400 from Auxílio Brasil, Jair Bolsonaro’s replacement for Bolsa Família, the PEC will open more space in the 2022 budget than necessary for social programs. Critics of the bill claim that this slack can inject more than R$ 20 billion in amendments by deputies and senators aiming at their reelection.

“There is no doubt that it is urgent and necessary to increase, at this time of humanitarian crisis, the values ​​for social programs. This could be done by different means, but the government chose an irresponsible path (without major economic studies), voters ( it will only work in the election year) and immoral (it expands the space to use public money to buy votes from congressmen)”, state Gadelha, Nataraj and Salabert.

Opposition parliamentarians who were against the PEC have joked that it represents the approval, by constitutional amendment, of a new monthly allowance.

In the week before the vote in the first round of the PEC on Precatório, the press reported that nearly R$ 1 billion was invested in amendments by the budget rapporteur, transferred to the electoral strongholds of congressmen, without transparency and without public control. If approved, the current proposal could supply this system, revealed in investigations by the newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo in May.

Who controls the irrigation system of this “secret budget” is the president of the house, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). And despite the fact that he said he had no “commitment to the result” of the vote, he did everything for the Precatório PEC to be approved, trampling on the internal regulations. For the three signatories of the letter, the proposal “it displeases the right and the left, but it pleases parliamentarians who look at their own navel and at the money they will receive”.

“If our revolt against the content of the PEC was not enough, against this scenario built from the give-and-take, we are even more revolted when we see congressmen from the progressive camp – who claim to be opposed to the Pocketnarism – voting in favor of this a proposal that will increase corruption in the country and will work as a substrate for Bolsonaro’s re-election,” the document states.

“It is worrisome to see that 62% of the PDT bench, 31% of the PSB bench and 25% of the PV bench voted in favor of this Calote PEC. Such benches – if they have, in fact, a commitment to social justice – have the ethical duty to change the vote in the second round, which is scheduled to take place on Tuesday.”