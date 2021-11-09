President of Guarani guarantees that he will try to annul the game against Vila Nova

The president of Guarani, Ricardo Moisés, spoke the day after the team drew 2-2, against Vila Nova, in a match valid for the 34th round of Série B do Brasileirão. On the occasion, Bugre would have legally scored the third goal, with Lucão do Break, but the arbitration annulled it for offside and, due to the non-functioning of the VAR in the match, it did not go back.

In a press conference given this Monday (8), Moisés guaranteed that he will spare no efforts to get the game annulled, saying that there was no equality in the case of the team from the interior of São Paulo.

Guarani will spare no efforts to cancel this game. We are already filing appropriate measures with the STJD, we communicated with the CBF and the Paulista Federation. Two minutes before the start of the match, the referee called captains and coaches, said that the VAR was in trouble, but that they were trying to fix it. Unfortunately, yesterday, this fundamental tool for the equality of the championship did not work”, said the president.

With the result of a tie, Guarani was parked in seventh place in Série B, with 53 points gained, two above Goiás, first in the G-4 of the tournament. If they had won the match against Vila Nova, the Bugrinos would tie on points with the Esmeraldians, but would still be fifth on account of the goal difference.