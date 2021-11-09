President of the National Association of Referees asks Leonardo Gaciba to leave: “There is no leadership” | soccer

– CBF does its part. It invests and believes in the potential of its referees as it has to be. On the other hand, the category struggles. He enforces the rule and is dedicated to legitimizing the result on the ball. But it is necessary to have the dignity to assume that the management of arbitration is not ideal. A consolidated project is missing. There is no leadership. There is no dialogue with state commissions. They try in every way to encourage numbers of something that did not work and who pays for it is the category that in each round is exposed and despised by public opinion.

“We need to put a stop to what is there. The portrait is there, at each round of the Brazilian Nationals. There is no project, there is no leadership. It is necessary for the CBF to reformulate the sector so that the referees can breathe again”, said Salmo Valentim to the ge.

+ PVC: Brazil’s Arbitration in Crisis Relies on the VAR

1 of 2 Salmo Valentim with Rogério Caboclo — Photo: Archive Salmo Valentim with Rogério Caboclo — Photo: Archive

The level of refereeing in Brazilian football has been the subject of much criticism this season. Leader of Serie A, Atlético-MG filed complaints about referees at CBF. The errors, even with the help of the video referee, worry the president of ANAF, who is calling for changes and modernization in the arbitration command.

– It is necessary that significant changes occur in the management of arbitration, not with the ‘more of the same’, but with people who seek the collective and not personal and perpetual power projects. Until that happens, we will continue to be attacked and ridiculed, as it happens constantly with the VAR cabin. It is necessary to oxygenate the sector with the courage that President Ednaldo Rodrigues had to assume command of the CBF and calm the tempers that were once stirred up by political imbroglios. Either we change everything, including outdated concepts and actions, or, next year, history will repeat itself again.

2 of 2 Leonardo Gaciba is the president of the CBF Arbitration Commission — Photo: Stephanie Pacheco/ge Leonardo Gaciba is the president of the CBF Arbitration Commission — Photo: Stephanie Pacheco/ge

Salmo Valentim’s statement comes after the refereeing trio disputed the 2-2 tie between Flamengo and Chapecoense, in the last second. The red-black club complained about two attacks by Fla in the first half.

At first, goalkeeper Keiller, from Chapecoense, tried a cut over Gabigol, but ended up hitting the attacker with his hands. The referee let the move go. However, the shirt 9 of the Rio de Janeiro club asked for a penalty.