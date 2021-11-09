President threatens to go to the Court of Auditors after controversy Cruzeiro x Mineirão – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro President of Cruzeiro shot at Mineirão and demanded equal treatment with clubs in Belo Horizonte

The controversy involving Cruzeiro and Mineirão because of audience limitation in the Fox game against Brusque, this Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, for the 35th round of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship, he won another important chapter. The celestial president, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, threatened to sue the State Audit Court for an isonomy in the use of the stadium structure.

“The feeling that the fans have is the same as we are, of deep revolt, of indignation with the attitude that is being done with Cruzeiro. Of lack of equality too, we are even looking at the concession contract that was signed , we even think that it is up to measures to be taken at the State Court of Auditors, among others. There it is clear that all entities should be treated equally,” complained the president.

All the confusion was set after the director of Mineirão affirmed that the stadium would not be able to open new sectors to increase the presence of the public in Raposa’s duel against Brusque. All 35,000 tickets made available of the fans were sold, defining the maximum audience capacity for the penultimate game of Raposa in Gigante da Pampulha, in 2021.

Cruzeiro’s complaint is based on the arch-rivals Atlético, which has already filled Mineirão twice, one of those times with more than 60,000 attendees.

“What happened is that on the 1st of November, Monday, he went to a Cruzeiro game, he left the city hall that would release 100%, on the 2nd of November, Tuesday, which was a holiday, he was allowed to had 100%, on November 3rd our rival played there with the capacity above normal. How did they manage to organize this so quickly for another team and not for us? And yesterday, Sunday, they played again to the public total,” snapped Sérgio Rodrigues.

In Mineirão’s view, it is not possible to play two large games in a row because of labor legislation. Samuel Lloyd, director of the stadium, said that the professional vacancy bank at Gigante da Pampulha is not able to meet the demand for work even due to impacts caused by the pandemic.

“We get indignant when we see that an event for 60,000 people needs more time to be practiced or put into practice in its organization, because it was made for someone else. So, we would like this equality to be made”, commented the heavenly mandate.

more controversial

According to Lloyd, the initial forecast defined with Cruzeiro is that it would be a game for only seven thousand people. However, the fan ‘bought the idea’ of the game at Mineirão and this expectation increased to 35 thousand tickets already sold.

“What happened to us at the beginning. As in the last games we had played, the public had not been so high there (Mineirão), and the operation is very expensive, we had this commitment to our fans, to make a game with cheaper tickets. We made a deal that we would open certain sectors as there were sales. And it was never mentioned at the beginning, ok, but the limit will be 35 thousand. That’s what perplexed us, makes us upset. as indignant as you, fans, because we are also fans, and it makes us look for everything possible until the last moment, so that tomorrow’s game can be held with more audiences”, guaranteed the president.

Despite this, according to the Itatiaia, Mineirão will not really increase the number of tickets and will keep the opening of only the sectors to hold 35,000 attendees. There is also no new meeting scheduled between Cruzeiro and representatives of the stadium.

“Later, we’ll also try to understand better. I’ve seen several parliamentarians expressing this indignation, since the Mineirão is an equipment, a stadium that belongs to the people of Minas Gerais. It doesn’t belong to a company, it doesn’t belong to a club. people of Minas Gerais want to go to the game tomorrow. Everyone is being disrespected in this story. You can be sure that we go deep into it, to be able to make this not happen again, and to ensure that the fans are not harmed again”, completed.

