Procon Carioca notifies transport applications of race cancellations | Economy

Procon Carioca notifies transport applications of race cancellationsMarcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil
Published 11/8/2021 6:16 PM
Most of the total complaints are linked to issues related to cancellation, as sometimes the consumer himself needs to cancel the trip, but the cost of the ride is still charged and the user has difficulty recovering the value.
“Currently, Uber and 99 serve a large part of society and this excessive cancellation makes the quality of services provided to the consumer poor. We ask for clarification, for example, on the number of races canceled or not accepted in 2019, 2020 and 2021 and which the alleged reasons for the cancellations. Upon receipt of the notification, Uber and 99 will have 10 days to present their defense to Procon Carioca”, informed the president of Procon Carioca, Igor Costa.
Sought by the report, Uber and 99 have not yet commented.