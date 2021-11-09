Procon Carioca notifies transport applications of race cancellations | Economy



Procon Carioca notifies transport applications of race cancellations – Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil

Procon Carioca notifies transport applications of race cancellationsMarcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil

Published 11/8/2021 6:16 PM

Rio – On November 4th, the technical team of Procon Carioca sent notification to Uber Brasil and 99 companies to clarify the excess of travel cancellations. According to the institution, until October 2021, Procon Carioca received 773 customer complaints regarding Uber services and 225 complaints regarding 99 services.

Also according to Procon, the data express a significant increase compared to 2019, when 593 complaints were registered about Uber and 1 in relation to 99. In 2020, there were 770 complaints regarding Uber and 85 in relation to 99. Most of the total complaints are linked to issues related to cancellation, as sometimes the consumer himself needs to cancel the trip, but the cost of the ride is still charged and the user has difficulty recovering the value.

Procon also states that the Consumer Code is clear in saying that the notified party cannot refuse to provide its services to users who are willing to pay, configuring an abusive practice. In other words, there can be no consumer differentiation, accepting some races and not others. Companies must also have an effective channel for customer service so that any doubts or demands can be clarified. “Currently, Uber and 99 serve a large part of society and this excessive cancellation makes the quality of services provided to the consumer poor. We ask for clarification, for example, on the number of races canceled or not accepted in 2019, 2020 and 2021 and which the alleged reasons for the cancellations. Upon receipt of the notification, Uber and 99 will have 10 days to present their defense to Procon Carioca”, informed the president of Procon Carioca, Igor Costa.

Sought by the report, Uber and 99 have not yet commented.