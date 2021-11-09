profit will grow 57% in the quarter and reach BRL 1.3 billion, predicts Credit Suisse

THE root (ROOT4), one of the largest agribusiness companies on the Stock Exchange, will release its crop figures for the third quarter of 2022, which is equivalent to the third quarter of 2021, next Thursday (11).

O Credit Suisse predicts that the company will report strong figures, with net income of R$1.3 billion, up 57% from the previous quarter, and ebitda, which measures the operating result of R$3.2 billion, an increase of 70% in the year.

According to analysts Regis Cardoso and Marcelo Gumiero, the figures will be driven by the positive dynamics of prices in the sugar and renewables businesses, which could soar by 80% and 144%, respectively.

“Although it is difficult to predict the sales volume in the quarter, as it depends on Raízen’s strategy, it is reasonable to believe that the company accelerated sales to take advantage of the good price environment”, they argue.

next quarter

For 2021 and 2022, Credit Suisse reduced the estimated ebitda by 1%. However, the Swiss bank maintained the same target price for the shares, at R$10, with an outperform rating, or expected performance above the market.

Among the risks for the company, analysts mention:

execution risk, as E2G plants, biogas modules, pellet plants and expansion of renewable energy generation capacity need to be built on time and within budget

exposure to the Brazilian and Argentine economies;

long-term electrification;

exposure to sugar and ethanol prices;

Action off the radar

In the wake of the harvest of results in the third quarter, Raízen’s shares have the potential to appreciate more than 80% in the next 12 months, taking advantage of the prices of the commodities agricultural, according to the Bank of America.

The bank recommends the purchase of Raízen, with a target price of R$12 per share, implying a potential increase of 83% in one year.

“The market has not yet priced the potential of Raízen, which should be supported by the appreciation of commodities and the increase in fuel prices in Brazil. We estimate that adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, amortization and depreciation) totals BRL 3.3 billion in the last quarter, with BRL 2.37 billion just from operations. sugar it’s from renewable energy“, comments.