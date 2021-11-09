Project ‘Patroas’ will continue after the death of Marília Mendonça, says the singer’s musical director: ‘She’ll look down there and be proud’

RIO – Drummer and musical director Junior Campi has already worked with countryman Cristiano Araújo, who died in an accident, and was part of Marília Mendonça’s team. Under her baton is the project ‘Patroas’, which brings together her and the duo formed by Maiara and Maraisa. Everyone’s idea was to put their work out on the street, on tour, soon. But the plane crash that killed the singer and four other people, last Friday, interrupted that path. Temporarily.
On Tuesday, he posted a photo of the three friends and partners extolling Marília’s leadership and stating that the work will move forward, even after the loss of the “head” of the idea, which brings together songs that exalt female empowerment.
“Maiara and Maraisa, God will bless us and give us strength to take Patroas forward and for her to look down and be proud of this project in which it was the greatest achievement of her life,” he wrote.
Junior also made a point of recording how much Marília headed the project she loved so much: “Our leader. Our thinking head on everything”, he pointed out. One of the songs by ”Patroas” talks about violence against women, exalts the importance of sorority and encourages the denunciation of any violence suffered.
The producer also made homesick posts. He showed videos and photos of Marília’s first concerts, when they were already working together. “If I’m not mistaken this was the second or third show of her life. We were already together for a few months. It was a big surprise for all of us. Tickets sold out and everyone singing her only 6 songs that existed on the internet.”
Junior also remembered the very small team from that time at the beginning of everything: “Our band and team was still very small. We didn’t have all of the final lineup today”. Right after the tragedy with Marília Mendonça, the musical director vented on the networks: “My God, not twice, man, not again!”. He was referring to the suffering resulting from the death of Cristiano Araújo, in a car accident, in 2015.