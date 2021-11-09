Promo on Play Store: 76 free or discounted Android apps and games

As usual, another Monday arrived with several promotions on the Google Play Store. Voting for the best apps and games of the year remains active, and in the meantime, owners of phones running the Android operating system have the opportunity to try out another 76 titles on sale — including customization items.

The categories of new offerings also encompass general apps and games. From a total of 76 apps, 25 can be installed for free, while another 51 have a reduction in the original sale value. Some promotions involve distributing “premium” versions at a lower cost. Last Friday (5), we announced another 44 opportunities.