PS 5 unlocked? Hackers guarantee to be close to jailbreak

A year after its launch, will the PlayStation 5 be able to run pirated games and applications? A group of hackers ensure that a jailbreak of the console could be underway, which will allow for significant changes to the console.

The FailOverflow group, which also broke PlayStation 3’s protections years ago, reported on social media that it had found the PS5’s ‘Root Keys’ – tools hackers can use to decrypt files. With these keys in hand, users can attempt to reverse engineer the console software, making exploits accessible and allowing unsigned (and unauthorized Sony) code to run on the system.

Translation: We got all (symmetric) ps5 root keys. They can all be obtained from software – including per-console root key, if you look hard enough! https://t.co/ulbq4LOWW0 — fail0verflow (@fail0verflow) November 8, 2021

Hackers didn’t provide detailed information on how they accomplished this, but they weren’t the only ones. Another hacker, named Andy Nguyen, claims he was able to access the console’s debug settings – normally only available to developers. Nguyen, however, says he “has no plans” to distribute his method.

Sony is likely to take steps to mitigate the PlayStation 5’s vulnerability, but these hacks put the console on the path to eventual unlocking. When the PS3 was unlocked, users were able to copy games from their discs to the console’s hard drive, downgrade their system software and run emulators.

