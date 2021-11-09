PSB president sends letter to party deputies asking for a vote against the PEC dos Precatórios | Policy

The president of the PSB, Carlos Siqueira, sent a letter to the party’s deputies asking for a vote against the proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatório.

‘It’s a monumental delay for the country,’ says Carlos Siqueira about the PEC dos Precatórios

The PEC was approved in the first round in the Chamber last week. The vote in the second round should take place this Tuesday (9).

The proposal is the main bet of the government of President Jair Bolsonaro to make a R$ 400 Brazilian Aid feasible, as it makes room in the budget for greater expenses.

Voting in the first round was tight. The minimum number of votes needed was 308, and the government got 312. This result was only possible because some deputies from opposition parties, such as the PSB and the PDT, decided to vote in favor of the PEC.

For the second round vote, the PSB and PDT commands must guide their benches to vote against the text. The PSB has 32 deputies. The PDT, 25.

“I ask you to consider revising the vote you offered in the opportunity for the 1st round of voting, in order to join the contingent of parliamentarians who pursue both the preservation and promotion of justice, as well as the opposition to a government that both he has done harm to the country,” wrote Siqueira.

The president of the PSB also wrote that the PEC has electoral objectives and is unfair to “millions of Brazilians”, since it postpones the payment of Union debts to people and companies already recognized by the courts.

“It is blatant that this is a maneuver aimed at opening up space in the 2022 budget, with the evident purpose of allowing an increase in government spending in an election year. It should be noted that the beneficiaries of the budgetary maneuver include the federal government itself in the majority dispute that it will face and their supporters in parliament, with emphasis on the Centrão”, added Siqueira.

The PDT had already informed this Monday (8) that it will determine that its deputies vote against the government’s proposal.

“In the name of party unity, our party will change the orientation from ‘yes’ to ‘no’ in tomorrow’s vote [terça-feira]. We evaluate and that is why the PECs are voted in two rounds, so that there is time to settle the issues, to improve the positions”, said the leader of the party in the Chamber, Wolney Queiroz (PDT-PE).

The Precatório PEC establishes two main changes in relation to the current legislation. This, according to the government, would open a space in next year’s budget to increase the social benefit paid by the government.

The first change is to establish an annual limit for the payment of court orders. The amount that exceeds this limit is not paid in the year and remains for budgets for subsequent years.

The second change is in the spending ceiling rule. Currently, the ceiling establishes that government spending cannot exceed the value of the previous year, corrected for inflation measured from July to June.

The PEC changes the period to January to December. This changes the entire calculation of the ceiling made since 2017, the year the rule came into effect. This new calculation would open up some of the fiscal space the government needs.

The government estimate is that the PEC will open a space in the 2022 Budget of R$ 91.6 billion, of which: