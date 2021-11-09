Queue to withdraw US visa may take 500 days | Brazil

You US consulates in Brazil resumed this Monday the interviews for visa issues from non-migrants to Brazilian citizens. This visa is for those who want to travel to tour , study or exchange , for a short period of time. However, consulates will prioritize requests that have already been scheduled and new orders may take approximately 500 days, according to deadlines received by applicants who have applied recently. Before the pandemic, the usual deadline was less than 15 days.

Issues of US visas to non-migrants from Brazil had been suspended since May 2020. Since then until today, only student or emergency visas have been processed.

“The US Embassy and Consulates in Brazil will resume routine consultations for non-immigrant visas as of November 8, 2021. On that date, National Interest Exceptions will no longer be necessary for travel to the United States,” he says. the website of the American Embassy in Brazil. “Due to health and safety protocols, schedules can be limited. However, we are regularly adding new available spaces when possible. Be sure to check it often,” he suggests.

In order to obtain a visa, applicants must have been vaccinated against covid-19 as US government policy provides that proof of vaccination, with dates and names of doses, and the result must be presented before boarding. negative of the PCR test, performed up to three days before. All vaccines approved by the US FDA, and the World Health Organization (WHO) will be accepted for entry into the United States.

All vaccines that are part of the campaign in Brazil are already accepted by the US, including Coronavac.



In addition, the trip must be made at least two weeks after the end of the vaccination cycle.

Children and adolescents up to 17 years of age do not need to present proof of vaccination, but must have a negative test for covid-19.