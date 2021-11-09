The walls of Ninho do Urubu were painted after Flamengo drew 2-2 against Chapecoense, for the Brazilian Championship

O Flamengo saw the dispute for the title of Brazilian championship get even more complicated by tie 2-2 with the Chapecoense flashlight last Monday (08), in a match at Arena Condá. The result, which kept the team 11 points behind the leader Atlético-MG, was not well received by fans.

The walls of Ninho do Urubu, a rubro-negro training center, were spray-painted during the night after the trip in Santa Catarina. The biggest messages were sent to Renato Gaúcho.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

“R$ 200 million for nothing?”, can be read written in the image, which reverberated on social networks after a post by journalist Marcos Coelho, from Tupi radio. There are also direct insults to the rubro-negro coach, and a charge on the final of the Libertadores Conmebol: “The 27th is war”.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

Flamengo faces the palm trees in the final of Conmebol Libertadores, on November 27, in a match to be played at the Estádio Centenário, in Montevideo. The match will feature broadcast LIVE at the FOX Sports and also by ESPN on Star+.

With the tie against Chapecoense, the Rio team went to 54 points and saw their distance to the isolated leader Atlético-MG rise again to 11 points.

In addition, Rubro-Negro lost one position and dropped to 3rd on the leaderboard, with Palmeiras taking the vice-leadership. Flamengo returns to the field this Thursday (11), at 7 pm (GMT), at home against Bahia, by Brasileirão.