The walls of Ninho do Urubu were painted after Flamengo drew 2-2 against Chapecoense, for the Brazilian Championship
O Flamengo saw the dispute for the title of Brazilian championship get even more complicated by tie 2-2 with the Chapecoense flashlight last Monday (08), in a match at Arena Condá. The result, which kept the team 11 points behind the leader Atlético-MG, was not well received by fans.
The walls of Ninho do Urubu, a rubro-negro training center, were spray-painted during the night after the trip in Santa Catarina. The biggest messages were sent to Renato Gaúcho.
“R$ 200 million for nothing?”, can be read written in the image, which reverberated on social networks after a post by journalist Marcos Coelho, from Tupi radio. There are also direct insults to the rubro-negro coach, and a charge on the final of the Libertadores Conmebol: “The 27th is war”.
Flamengo faces the palm trees in the final of Conmebol Libertadores, on November 27, in a match to be played at the Estádio Centenário, in Montevideo. The match will feature broadcast LIVE at the FOX Sports and also by ESPN on Star+.
With the tie against Chapecoense, the Rio team went to 54 points and saw their distance to the isolated leader Atlético-MG rise again to 11 points.
In addition, Rubro-Negro lost one position and dropped to 3rd on the leaderboard, with Palmeiras taking the vice-leadership. Flamengo returns to the field this Thursday (11), at 7 pm (GMT), at home against Bahia, by Brasileirão.