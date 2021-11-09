Raphael Veiga equals Valdivia’s mark and approaches the record with the shirt of Palmeiras | palm trees

By scoring in the 2-0 victory over Santos on Sunday, Raphael Veiga reached 41 goals for Palmeiras. The current midfielder thus equaled Valdivia’s mark, who also rocked the net 41 times with the alviverde shirt.

Veiga’s advantage is that the 23 shirt reached the number with fewer games: there are 157 appearances, against 241 for the Chilean, who had two spells at the club, from 2006 to 2008 and 2010 to 2015, and was marked by contrasting talent with the frequent absences in the field.

More news from Palmeiras:

+ CBF reveals the VAR’s audio in an annulled goal in Vila

+ Verdão has 40,000 Avanti members again

1 of 3 Raphael Veiga was elected the ace of the game in Santos x Palmeiras — Photo: Disclosure Raphael Veiga was elected the ace of the game in Santos x Palmeiras — Photo: Disclosure

Raphael Veiga is in his fourth season for Verdão, but has become a frequent starter in the last two. After having his stay requested by Vanderlei Luxemburgo in early 2020, the shipowner gained importance with Abel Ferreira.

In winning the triple crown in 2020 with Paulistão, Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, the midfielder broke his record for goals in a single season: 18 out of 58 matches.

He should hit the mark in 2021, as he already has 16 goals in 46 appearances, four of them in Palmeiras’ current streak of five victories in the Brasileirão. He also has six assists this year.

Who played more for Palmeiras: Raphael Veiga or Valdivia?

With 41 goals, the guard is tied with Valdivia in fourth place among Verdão’s top scorers in the 21st century. Only Dudu (73 goals), Willian (66) and Vágner Love (54) are ahead.

The good performance by Palmeiras, who will dispute the final of the Copa Libertadores on the 27th, has increased the debate, especially among fans and journalists, about a possible call-up of Raphael Veiga to the Brazilian team.

– Veiga has to do what he controls. When I put him to play, it’s being brave, being brave with or without the ball. Veiga is not just Veiga with the ball, it’s the balance he has without the ball, what he delivers. He is a robust player, complete, he is there for anyone who wants to see. What does he control? Always be prepared for opportunities. If the coach understands that it is necessary to call up, it is not his problem (Veiga), he only has to do what he is competent to do, which is to play at this level – said Abel Ferreira.

2 of 3 Gustavo Scarpa, Raphael Veiga and Dudu celebrate goal in derby against Santos — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Gustavo Scarpa, Raphael Veiga and Dudu celebrate goal in the derby against Santos — Photo: Marcos Ribolli