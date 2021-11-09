Rappers Travis Scott and Drake are sued after riot that left eight people dead at festival – Culture

WASHINGTON, USA – Victims of the riot that caused 8 deaths during a music festival in Texas have filed a complaint against rappers Travis Scott and Drake, whom they accuse of negligence and “inciting” chaos.

Attorney Ben Crump announced Sunday night that he represents several “victims” and that he has filed a complaint on behalf of 21-year-old Noah Gutiérrez.

The latter, according to a statement from the lawyer, “described scenes of chaos and despair, during which he and other concert attendees who were in the VIP area tried to lift people clamoring for help from the ground.”

Texas law firm Thomas J. Henry Law also announced in a tweet on Sunday that it represented “several victims of the Astroworld festival tragedy.”

One of them is 23-year-old Kristian Paredes, who claims to have been “severely injured” during the Nov. 5 concert, according to the Daily Mail, which had access to the text of the complaint. He claims more than a million dollars, according to the same source.

Paredes also filed a lawsuit against the organizers of the show, Live Nation and the venue.

In its complaint, it states that there were deaths and injuries due to “negligence and recklessness” of the defendants, their agents and their employees. “Several people begged Live Nation’s security officers for help, but they ignored it,” says the text, quoted by the press.

The complaint, filed in Houston court, claims that Travis Scott has “incited chaos” at previous shows. He also accuses rapper Drake of contributing to the events for continuing to sing despite the crowd “becoming uncontrollable”.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said authorities are examining the recordings and talking to witnesses, concert organizers and hospitalized people.