Record cuts camera after Dayane Mello talks about the Northeast

Dayane Mello continues causing controversy and dividing opinions inside and outside of A Fazenda 2021. After being accused of racism on social media on at least three different occasions, the model has now angered some internet users with a speech about the Brazilian Northeast.

The conversation revolved around miscegenation in Brazil. Valentina explained the existence of colonies due to immigration. “It’s a very new country. So much so that many people fled the war and came to Brazil, which are the Italian and German colonies… They fled the war”, began Ratinho’s former stage assistant.

At this point, Dayane amended with a problematic line. “Southern Brazil is all German and Portuguese. Why are most of Bahia and Northeast all colored? Because Africa… many from Africa fled here!”, said the ex-affaiir of Aline Mineiro.

Day’s sentence has two problems. In addition to the inadequate expression “of color” to refer to blacks, the former participant of the BBB from Italy it is wrong to say that Africans came to the country as a fugitive (ignoring the centuries of slavery).

After the controversial speech, the PlayPlus streaming service’s live cameras immediately cut off the conversation, which was taking place outside the house. On Twitter, fans of the show criticized the confined stance.

Dayane: “Southern Brazil is all German and Portuguese. Why are most of Bahia and Northeast all colored? Because Africa… many from Africa fled here!” The camera was cut shortly after. pic.twitter.com/5jZDOT5bYC — Ju Nogueira: the one that explains #AFazenda13 (@jaconteiporJN) November 9, 2021

Dayane had a problematic speech about Bahia and the northeast just now. Then they cut the camera, when she came back she was already going to talk about the culture of some country, the camera also cut kkkkkkk #The farm — Berg (@bergaraujosilva) November 8, 2021

dayane saying that in bahia and northeast there are only “people of color” because the africans fled to brazil this shit machine can’t shut up, I don’t know how it is that there are still people who are rooting for it #the farm #farm13 pic.twitter.com/YCsntoSDLX — day (@dayanerealitys) November 8, 2021

Guys, here’s the thing! I don’t have time to be here fucking FakeNews! Dayane spoke about Bahia and the northeast in a conversation where he promptly had camera cuts. If you guys aren’t watching it’s not my problem. Stop asking if it’s fake. #The farm — Rico Go Solo 🔥 (@SolucaoTv) November 8, 2021