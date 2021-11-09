Record cuts camera after Dayane Mello talks about the Northeast

Dayane Mello is a participant in A Fazenda 2021. (Image: Reproduction / PlayPlus)

Dayane Mello continues causing controversy and dividing opinions inside and outside of A Fazenda 2021. After being accused of racism on social media on at least three different occasions, the model has now angered some internet users with a speech about the Brazilian Northeast.

The conversation revolved around miscegenation in Brazil. Valentina explained the existence of colonies due to immigration. “It’s a very new country. So much so that many people fled the war and came to Brazil, which are the Italian and German colonies… They fled the war”, began Ratinho’s former stage assistant.

At this point, Dayane amended with a problematic line. “Southern Brazil is all German and Portuguese. Why are most of Bahia and Northeast all colored? Because Africa… many from Africa fled here!”, said the ex-affaiir of Aline Mineiro.

Day’s sentence has two problems. In addition to the inadequate expression “of color” to refer to blacks, the former participant of the BBB from Italy it is wrong to say that Africans came to the country as a fugitive (ignoring the centuries of slavery).

After the controversial speech, the PlayPlus streaming service’s live cameras immediately cut off the conversation, which was taking place outside the house. On Twitter, fans of the show criticized the confined stance.

Henry Earring

Henry Earring he is from Bahia, graduated in Social Communication at Unijorge, in Salvador. He has been working in journalism since 2008, passing through the editorials of politics, cities, culture and entertainment in several news portals, local and national. He is a collaborator of the RD1 since 2012, where he was responsible for the editorship of Famosos and author of the column Por Trás da Mídia. He is a number 1 fan of reality shows. Talk bullshit on Twitter (@earring) all day too!