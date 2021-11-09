Releases of the week on Netflix; check out the complete list of 14 titles

We enter the month of November and several releases are expected to enter the Netflix catalog. Between the this week’s highlights, there is great expectation for the films “Red Alert” and “7 Prisoners”. The national film “7 Prisoneiros” features none other than the celebrated actor Rodrigo Santoro.

The movie “Red Alert” is a mega production, which has as director Rawson Marshall Thurber and a super cast formed by Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. The cast alone is responsible for the budget of more than $200 million.

Among this week’s releases, the Netflix streaming platform still features the new seasons of some series, such as “Buy, sell and trade”, “Gentefied” and “Secret Animal Beauty”. Releases between November 8th and 14th include, in total, 14 titles (films, series and documentaries).

Another national novelty that enters the Netflix catalog, scheduled for this Tuesday (09), is the film “Bicho de Sete Cabeças”, which also has Rodrigo Santoro as its protagonist. The film, which was released in 2000, was a success with the public in Brazilian and international cinemas, being even well awarded.

Check out the complete list of Netflix releases this week:

Monday (11/08)

Stalin’s Shadow (film).

Tuesday (11/09)

We Buy, Sell and Trade (series);

The Storybots Space Adventure (film);

Bicho de Sete Cabeças (film).

Wednesday (11/10)

Identity (film);

Gentefied (Season Two Release);

The Secret Beauty of Animals (series);

Forever Happiness (film);

Thursday (11/11)

Friday (11/12)

Querô (film);

Red Alert (movie);

Saturday (11/13)

Arcane (Act II) (series).

Sunday (11/14)

A Story of Love and Fury (film);

Nobody Enters, Nobody Leaves (film);

Unlikely Friends (film).

These are the releases for this second week of November on Netflix. An excellent choice to marathon at will. Now, just prepare the agenda and enjoy the platform’s releases.