Remo finishes preparing to face the Operário-PR, for the Series B; see likely starting lineup | rowing

Remo ended the preparation for the match against Operário-PR, for the 35th round of Serie B. The squad did the last training session this Monday, the 8th, at the State University of Ponta Grossa (UEPGR) field. The duel against Phantom will be this Tuesday, the 9th, at 7 pm, at Germano Krüger.
For this match, coach Felipe Conceição still cannot count on attacking midfielder Felipe Gedoz, with a sprained left knee. Forward Lucas Tocantins, who left the game against CSA with thigh pain, is doubtful. Jefferson could win a spot in the starting lineup.
Who returns and is available is the attacking midfielder Matheus Oliveira, who served suspension for the third yellow card.
Goalkeeper Vinícius and forward Erick Flores and Rafinha ended the transition phase, but stayed in Belém improving the physical part. The trio should only be available in the next round.
Probable lineup: Thiago Coelho; Thiago Ennes, Rafael Jansen, Romércio and Raimar (Igor Fernandes); Anderson Uchôa, Lucas Siqueira and Arthur (Pingo); Matheus Oliveira, Lucas Tocantins (Jefferson) and Neto Pessoa.
After facing Operário-PR, Leão returns to Belém to face Goiás, for the 36th round. The match is scheduled for next Monday, the 15th, at 6 pm, at Estádio Baenão.