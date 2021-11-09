Renata Fan pinpoints Grêmio after Inter’s victory at GreNal

The presenter of the Open Game program took advantage of Inter’s victory at GreNal to make fun of the tricolor on her social networks. The presenter greatly celebrated the victory of Internacional, which made Grêmio’s campaign even worse, check out her publication:

“He finished!!!! I got the score right! We won! We vibrate! And three more championship points! @taisonfreda7 Colorado boy, Loved and Centered! Thank you for the gigantic goal at Gigante do Beira-Rio! In the House of Inter gave Inter! We mark our contribution to the opponent’s horrendous campaign! It’s not our fault! But the victory is ours, it’s the race and Massa Colorado! What a tense week! Goodbye! I’m going to the gym to celebrate, work out and exude a vital victory in greNAL”, published Renata Fan on her Instagram.

Renata highlighted that it won’t be because of this defeat of the tricolor that Grêmio can be relegated. But, it revealed the same desire that most colorados had, to stamp the campaign of the tricolor with a defeat in a GreNal. Unfortunately they did it.

The presenter Renata Fan is a well-known character on Brazilian television and who suffered a lot during Grêmio’s good phase. So, seeing now in this GreNal an opportunity to mess up the tricolor at the Brasileirão, she was very happy with the victory of Inter in the derby.

However, in practice this was just one more stumbling block for Grêmio, which has spent the entire championship missing vital opportunities to escape the Z4. However, this result could be really worrying for the tricolor, if the players feel that this was the last opportunity for the club to escape the relegation zone.

