Renato Gaúcho vents against refereeing errors after Flamengo’s draw: “Beabá of a 5-year-old child” | Flamengo

Renato Gaúcho started the press conference saying that he doesn’t like to talk about arbitration. The decisive errors in Flamengo’s 2-2 draw with Chapecoense, this Monday, at Arena Condá, however, made the coach unable to hold back. In the first response, there were about five minutes of outburst against the team led by Denis da Silva Ribeiro Serafim, from Alagoas.

Flamengo complains about an unmarked penalty on Gabriel and a poorly signaled offside also by shirt 9, when this starts from their defense field and gets to dribble Keiller, being free to finish for the empty goal. “Central do Apito” agrees with the red-black team in both bids.

– Tomorrow everyone will say that Renato is giving excuses because he couldn’t win the match. I agree that we made mistakes against a team that was practically relegated, but that always had our respect. I don’t like to talk about arbitration, but it’s impossible not to talk anymore. The two mistakes that happened were unbelievable.

“I even asked if the VAR was present. It’s not possible for the VAR not to call the referee on Gabriel’s penalty. I’m not the one who’s going to teach the rules, but I read it, I see it, and I know the protocol”

Renato continued his long answer:

– At no time does the goalkeeper look for the ball. It is a legitimate penalty and the goalkeeper’s expulsion. The VAR that so much whistles the games did not call the referee. Afterwards, Gabriel is in front of me, I see that he’s not stopped, I shout at him, who receives the ball and leaves. Gave the impediment. Where is the protocol that a five-year-old child knows he has to let the play end for the VAR to review later. I see many games where the player is ten meters in front, easy to get offside, and they don’t. Today, at worst it would be a dubious deterrent, and she raised the little flag.

“It’s the babysitter of a five-year-old child. But I’m the one who has to answer these questions”

Flamengo’s coach made strong demands to Leonardo Gaciba, head of the CBF arbitration commission. For Renato, the former referee needs to comment on the series of mistakes that happen in Brasileirão.

– Then, I ask: is someone going to ask Gaciba? Since he says that the VAR is 99% correct. Someone is being dumb then. Another question I would like to ask: Atlético’s game, Wilton whistled, one of the best in Brazil. Palmeiras game, one of the best in South America, Klaus. Flamengo game, referee of the second division. Gaciba has to explain this. It’s not possible. Why in the others, FIFA referee, and in our second division refereeing trio game. It’s my fault, of course I am. But how long are the errors there?

With 54 points, Flamengo occupies the third place in the Brazilian Championship, with a game less than the second placed Palmeiras (55) and the leader Atlético-MG (65). On Thursday, the team receives Bahia, at Maracanã, at 7 pm (GMT), for the 31st round.

– Do I have my fault? Of course I have. No one is running away from it, no one is saying that Flamengo drew a draw due to refereeing, but the mistakes are there. Until when? It’s the Brazilian Championship. It’s not possible, we work, work, work, work… If the opponent is better, merit. But for the mistakes Flamengo left two points. Is Gaciba not going to go public to explain? There came a point in the game when I thought there was no VAR in the game. I went to the referee because I had an offside and the answer was “I’m sorry, I made a mistake”. Life goes on, Gaciba doesn’t show up and every game, every weekend, every round has a problem. Beating Renato is easy, it’s soft. I’m here giving the face to hit. I get paid for it. Gaciba is also paid.

– Every time he was called, he played well. He is on the same level as Gustavo and Léo, who have played practically every game. I can’t just think for the moment, I have to think ahead. On the 27th, I won’t have Léo Pereira. I need to pace everyone. I have to get everyone ready and in the best possible way for the 27th.

– Football is very ungrateful. Imagine if I put Hugo to play and he feels insecure, right?! Flamengo has these four goalkeepers and we’ll go with them until the end. They are good goalkeepers and help us a lot. I don’t believe Gabriel was insecure. In fact, in their goal, he made great saves.

