Renovation at Confins Airport causes changes in the departure lounge – General

It is estimated that this stage of the renovation of Passenger Terminal 1 will take 14 months. (photo: Belo Horizonte International Airport)

Belo Horizonte International Airport, located in the city of Confins, Metropolitan region of the capital, enters a new phase in the renovation of Passenger Terminal 1. This Tuesday (11/9), work will begin on the departure lounge.

The renovation of the terminal is divided into stages. Initially, during the first half of this year, the offices of airlines and public agencies were transferred from the ground floor and first floor to other sectors of the airport. Now, the space renovation phase effectively begins.

Some changes have already been put in place since Sunday (7/11), such as the opening of the domestic boarding fees from 11pm to 30th, at Passenger Terminal 2 and the closing of gates from 1 to 6, at Passenger Terminal 1. Today (11/9), the inspection channel was transferred, which starts working near the Federal Police, also on the first floor. In this new structure, the passenger will have the same volume of mats, which guarantees the flow and service to users.

“The airport is already working to inform the public about the renovation and possible changes, so that passengers can board with peace of mind and that there are no impacts during this transition phase. We are going to operate 100% in Passenger Terminal 2. Signposts are already relocated throughout the terminal and the concessionaire is available to clarify any doubts. The focus remains on offering the best experience to everyone who passes through here”, emphasizes Gustavo Anfra, manager of Airport Development at BH Airport.

The modernization project envisages the expansion of commercial areas, as well as the review of flows and processes – which include X-rays, check-in, baggage claim, lounges and boarding fees. It is estimated that this stage of the reform will take 14 months.

According to BH Aiport, the concessionaire that manages the airport, the objective of the works is to offer even more comfort and convenience to passengers, visitors and the entire airport community, as well as to expand the commercial areas of the terminal by more than 100%.

“With the renovation, the airport enters a new level of excellence. In addition to significantly improving operational efficiency, the interventions will allow people to have the best experience when circulating through the terminal, as well as more comfort and shopping options,” says Anfra.

The interventions in Passenger Terminal 1 will require investments of around R$100 million.