Research links going to sleep between 10 pm and 11 pm to lower risk of heart disease

Man in bed wearing sleeping mask.

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

Synchronizing sleep to match the internal biological clock is good for the heart, scientists suggest

There seems to be an ideal bedtime — between 10 pm and 11 pm — associated with better heart health, suggest researchers who looked at 88,000 volunteers.

The team behind the study, conducted by the UK Biobank, believes that synchronizing sleep to match our internal biological clock may explain the association found with a reduced risk of heart attacks and strokes.

The UK Biobank is a large-scale biomedical database containing detailed genetic and health information on half a million people in the UK.

The body’s natural 24-hour rhythm is important for well-being and alertness. It can also affect factors such as blood pressure.