Residents burn vehicle and loot church suspected of hiding baby’s body in manhole

After the body of a baby was found in a manhole, residents began retaliatory actions against the suspect in the crime, the religious leader Antônio Cardoso Cunha, 36, and his wife, Jamile Rolim da Silva, 20, both in prison. The vehicle of the man, who is a shepherd, was set on fire in the neighborhood. The church where he served was looted.

Residents broke down and set fire to the religious leader’s vehicle after discovering that he had hidden a baby’s body in a manhole (Photo: reproduction/video)

The Marechal Rondon neighborhood, in Caucaia, looked like a battlefield. There was fire, smoke and a lot of running. According to the first investigations, the child’s own mother, Jamile, would have killed the child after giving birth. She would then have turned over the body to the religious leader, who would be the father, and would have hidden the dead child in a waste station known as a manhole.

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and much more. Sign it

Images recorded by the residents themselves show people tearing down the doors of the van that belonged to Antônio Cardoso. Others broke into his church and started stealing the objects. It is possible to see in one of the videos a young man carrying a gas canister on his back. Chairs and electronic equipment were taken away.

The presence of the Police Command for Rounds and Intensive and Ostensive Actions (CPRaio), which was at the site, was requested. Several local police vehicles were also in the neighborhood. The Fire Department also acted to put out the fire.

Content always available and unlimited access. Subscribe O PEOPLE+ by clicking here.

Doubts, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags