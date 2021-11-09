Respect charts: Forza Horizon 5 faithfully depicts Mexican landscapes

In our review, we mentioned the impressive graphical quality of Forza Horizon 5, the new open world racing game from Microsoft Studios. The novelty comes with several new features, such as battle royale Eliminator, casual mode Horizon Tour and even a sign language interpreter.

In this new chapter of the franchise, we are going to Mexico; the representation is fictional, but Playground Games used advanced techniques to recreate, with extreme fidelity, some of the most characteristic elements of the country.

A video from ElAnalistaDeBits on YouTube helps to visualize all the work carried out by the team, comparing monuments, landscapes, architectural elements side by side and even an entire city, that of Guanajuato.