Respect charts: Forza Horizon 5 faithfully depicts Mexican landscapes

In our review, we mentioned the impressive graphical quality of Forza Horizon 5, the new open world racing game from Microsoft Studios. The novelty comes with several new features, such as battle royale Eliminator, casual mode Horizon Tour and even a sign language interpreter.
In this new chapter of the franchise, we are going to Mexico; the representation is fictional, but Playground Games used advanced techniques to recreate, with extreme fidelity, some of the most characteristic elements of the country.
A video from ElAnalistaDeBits on YouTube helps to visualize all the work carried out by the team, comparing monuments, landscapes, architectural elements side by side and even an entire city, that of Guanajuato.
The map where Forza Horizon 5 takes place is the largest ever made, according to Playground Games. The total area is 50% larger than the Horizon 4. There is also a greater diversity of scenery and climates, from countryside to jungle, from beaches to desert and mountains, even including a volcano. In the dry season there are sandstorms in the desert, while in the heavy rainy season there are thunderstorms in the jungles.
Over the weekend, Playground Games announced that it had resolved some stability issues in server connections. Multiplayer games should therefore have fewer freezes and disconnects.
We have fixes rolling out shortly! Thank you for being so patient while we got this situated! https://t.co/6dF9laxREK
— Forza Support (@forza_support) November 7, 2021
We have fixes in the works soon! Thank you for being so patient while we fixed this situation!
The game is available in early access for those who purchased the special package; for everyone else, however, it will arrive tomorrow. Forza Horizon will be included immediately on the Xbox Game Pass, so those who have a subscription (both PC and console) can play it at no additional cost.
Do you play the Forza Horizon franchise? Do you want to purchase this fifth new chapter? Share your expectations and experiences in the comments!