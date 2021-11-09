Ricciardo feels no guilt about collision w/ Bottas watching replay

Daniel Ricciardo said that watching the video replay of his collision with Valtteri Bottas on the first corner of the Mexico GP of Formula 1 made him change his mind about who was to blame. the pilot of Mercedes was rotated while the McLaren broke his front wing and had to make repairs in the pits.

During the race, the Australian said he was tormenting himself because he felt he had caused the accident, but said that reviewing the moment gave him a different view.

“My memory of turn one is that I obviously had a start that looked really good,” said Ricciardo. “I put inside [Sergio] Perez and I remember locking the wheel at one point. I kept repeating this in my head for the next 70 laps thinking I had collided with Valtteri. So I was obviously martyring myself.”

“However, looking at the replay, it felt like I would lock up in the straight line phase and then actually recover before turning. There just wasn’t enough room. Obviously, Bottas showed up, probably hoping to have some clean lane, and then there was Perez and me.”

“I don’t blame Valtteri, obviously. I was the one who hit him, but honestly looking back I just think it’s a racing incident and maybe I’m optimistic,” he added.

The FIA ​​commissioners looked briefly at the duel to see if an investigation was warranted, but decided it wasn’t necessary. This caused dissatisfaction at Mercedes, more specifically at her boss toto Wolff.

“I think the organization should take a look at this,” he commented after the race. “In retrospect, it was surprising that they didn’t give a punishment.”

Michael masi, director of F1 events, explained why Ricciardo was not punished, taking the dispute between Pierre Gasly and Fernando Alonso at the Turkish GP as a comparison.

“I don’t think there’s a lack of consistency if you look at things from different angles,” he commented. “You have to look at each incident individually. For starters, in Istanbul it was wet, here it was dry, unique curves settings. However, as I said, I didn’t really look at the collision.”

Despite the outcome, the Australian assessed that he did the right thing when looking for a small space that was there: “I feel it is one of those gaps: if you don’t try, someone else will and you will be on the wrong side”.

“Obviously I’m disappointed. And I’m still going to be tough on myself, I never want to mess up my run on the first lap, but let’s say if it’s possible to feel a little better, I’m like that after seeing the replay. but we know these cars don’t need much to damage.”

