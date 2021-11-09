Richard Carpenter reminisces in pop double book with sister 50 years later – Culture

LOS ANGELES – More than 50 years after We’ve Only Just Begun and Yesterday Once More, Richard Carpenter is recalling the soft pop duo formed with sister Karen that dominated the charts but was decried by music critics.

Now Richard is telling the story his way for the first time in Carpenters: The Musical Legacy, a book based on hundreds of hours of interviews he gave to authors Mike Cidoni Lennox and Chris May. Packed with photos, posters, programs, reviews and work schedules, the volume is intended to be the definitive account of 1970s stars.

“He covers from our childhood to our years together, Karen and I, making music, and the legacy. He focuses more on the music we’ve made than the staff,” Richard said in his record-filled home near Los Angeles. of gold and souvenirs from Carpenters.

“Often, as far back as Karen and I started to be successful with close to you, there were more than horrible, nasty things written about us,” said Richard, now 75 years old, remembering how the music press he made fun of his honeyed ballads, considered tacky at a time when the rock it was the dominant force.

The pair’s career came to a tragic end when Karen died of cardiac arrest attributed to complications from a anorexia nervous in 1983. She was 32 years old.

“She had a timeless voice…Karen was instinctive. She didn’t have to train…she sang instantly, flawlessly, whether it was live or recording,” he said.